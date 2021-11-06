Houston vs USF prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 6

Houston vs USF How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 6

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Houston (7-1), USF (2-6)

Houston vs USF Game Preview

Why Houston Will Win

The passing game heated up when it had to last week in the thrilling win over SMU.

The rushing attack will get 150ish yards or so, but Clayton Tune is coming off a brilliant 412-yard, four touchdown day with a whole lot of big plays all while taking the offense to another level.

USF has a decent pass defense, but it’s hardly a rock. It allowed 220 yards or more in every game except the win over Temple, and it’s about to allow at least that many in this – along with a whole lot of yards on the ground.

Houston would rather work through the air, but the Bull D gave up 251 yards in the loss to East Carolina last week and 269 to Tulsa a few weeks earlier. But …

Why USF Will Win

USF has been better.

The running game ripped through Temple two weeks go, and it followed it up with close to 200 yards against East Carolina. Keeping the chains moving is a bit of an issue, but the offensive line hasn’t been all that bad overall and it should keep the Cougars out of the backfield.

On the flip side, for all of the good things Houston has done, it doesn’t allow a whole lot of sacks, the rushing attack has to be forced a bit, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Here comes the Houston pass rush.

Yeah, the USF offensive front has been great in pass protection, but there’s about to be a problem against a Houston D line that’s great at stopping offenses from getting going.

Houston is among the best teams in the country at third down stops, USF is among the worst at converting on third downs.

Houston vs USF Prediction, Lines

Houston 38, USF 17

Line: Houston -13, o/u: 52

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 2

