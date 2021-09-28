Houston vs Tulsa prediction, game preview, how to watch: Friday, October 1

Houston vs Tulsa How To Watch

Date: Friday, October 1

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Chapman Stadium, Tulsa, OK

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Houston (3-1), Tulsa (1-3)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Houston vs Tulsa Game Preview

Why Houston Will Win

The Cougars have found a groove over the last three layups.

They were able to roll through Rice, Grambling, and Navy with relative ease with a consistent offense and a nasty defense that’s allowed fewer than 100 passing yards in each of the last three games. While that might not seem like any big deal, Houston kept Texas Tech in check, too.

Tulsa is having a hard time moving the chains, there have been a few key special teams breakdowns, and the defense has been ripped to shreds.

Yeah, playing Ohio State and Oklahoma State screwed up the stats, but Tulsa lost to UC Davis, too.

– Week 5 CFN College Football Expert Picks

Why Tulsa Will Win

The running game is rocking.

The Golden Hurricane got stuffed by Ohio State, but the 308 yards against Arkansas State helped control the game in a 41-34 win. Yes, the Houston pass defense has been statically great, but it’s about to deal with Davis Brin, who’s averaging over 300 yards per game with five scoring passes in the last two games.

Houston might have a steady O over the last few games against inferior competition, but will the downfield passing game be there? The O line is having problems keeping defenses out of the backfield and the attack has yet to prove it can blow up.

– Week 5 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

Tulsa is a strange team that manages to play up or down to the competition.

For all of the good things it has done, there have been a few too many breakdowns, too many penalties, and too many failed drives when the chances have been there.

Story continues

This is a moment for Houston. It has to prove it can beat a decent team and get to 4-1. It might not be anything scintillating, but the Cougars will be just a wee bit sharper when it has to be.

– Week 4 CFN NFL Expert Picks

Houston vs Tulsa Prediction, Line

Houston 33, Tulsa 27

Line: Tulsa -4, o/u: 55

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: ‘The Low End Theory’ 30th anniversary

1: Not knowing how David Letterman rolls

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings