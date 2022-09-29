Houston vs Tulane prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Friday, September 30

Houston vs Tulane How To Watch

Date: Friday, September 30

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: TDECU Stadium, Houston, TX

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Houston (2-2), Tulane (3-1)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

Roundup: Overrated, Underrated, What it all Means

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

Hot Seat Coach Rankings after Week 4

Think, Know, Believe: Football Smack Talk

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Houston vs Tulane Game Preview

Why Tulane Will Win

Okay, Tulane, who exactly are you?

Are you the team that’s fourth in the nation in total defense, fourth in the nation in pass defense, and eighth in the nation in scoring D?

Are you the team that stuffed the Kansas State team that went on to beat Oklahoma a week later, or are you the team that couldn’t get past Southern Miss despite playing better in almost every way?

The defense gets a Houston team that’s making every game an adventure. There isn’t a penalty the Cougars don’t like to commit – with ten or more in every game – the pass defense is non-existent, and …

– NFL Expert Picks, Week 4

Why Houston Will Win

The offense is working.

It struggled in the loss to Texas Tech, but the passing game was accurate over the last two weeks against Kansas and Rice, and the running game is starting to perk up.

The team might be a disappointment considering the high expectations to start the season, but there’s still plenty of time to get on a roll, win the American Athletic Conference, and possibly get the New Year’s Six bowl bid as long as the team can finally start playing consistently well.

Tulane might have a killer defense, but it’s not doing much to generate a pass rush and it’s not taking the ball away. Give the Houston skill parts time and big things happen.

With all that said, to be nice and polite about it …

Story continues

– Schedules, Previews College | NFL

What’s Going To Happen

WAKE UP, HOUSTON.

The team has so many great parts, talent, and potential that it should be far better than it played over the first four weeks.

Tulane isn’t quite as weird, but the last two games have been confusing – Southern Miss shouldn’t have been a problem at home after the way the D played against Kansas State.

Houston’s offense will be just good enough when it has to be to get out of this alive, but like every other game it won’t be easy. The Tulane defense is the real deal and will keep it close throughout.

When the Cougar defensive line absolutely has to get into the backfield, it’ll do it. It just won’t play well enough early to not need the big stop late.

– CFN Expert Picks, Week 5

Houston vs Tulane Prediction, Line

Houston 30, Tulane 24

Line: Houston -2.5, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Houston vs Tulane Must See Rating (out of 5): 3.5

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams

Story originally appeared on College Football News