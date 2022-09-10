Houston vs Texas Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

Houston vs Texas Tech How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, TX

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Houston (1-0), Texas Tech (1-0)

Houston vs Texas Tech Game Preview

Why Houston Will Win

There’s something to be said for surviving the big test in Week 1.

You’re crazy to schedule a game like UTSA on the road before facing someone truly easy to warm up against, but Houston was down and out, it came back, won in overtime, and it’s moving on.

There were WAY too many mistakes. The offense didn’t work right, the 11 penalties were awful, and it was a struggle overall, but the team dominated the clock, clamped down when it had to, and the run defense didn’t give up anything other than one big dash by Roadrunner QB Frank Harris.

Now it’s getting a Texas Tech team without QB Tyler Shough – he suffered a shoulder injury in the blowout win over Murray State, but …

Why Texas Tech Will Win

The quarterback battle paid off.

Shough threw well in the 63-10 win before getting hurt, but Donovan Smith was even better. Great at the end of last year, he bombed away for four touchdowns on a 14-of-16 day. Yeah, that was against Murray State, but Harris thew for 337 yards and three scores for UTSA – the Houston secondary can be beaten.

New head coach Joey McGuire has the offense in place – he got Zach Kittley, the WKU offensive coordinator last year – and he’s got enough of a defense to hold up against a Houston running game that stalled too much last week.

The Cougars got away with the mistakes last week, but …

What’s Going To Happen

That’s not happening this time around.

Texas Tech won’t seem like it will ever have the ball – Houston might have the ball for ten more minutes – but Smith will be effective when he has his chances.

Neither team will run well, but both quarterbacks will be great – Houston’s Clayton Tune will have a monster day – and the the future Big 12 brothers will set the tone for the near future.

The Cougars won’t get it done on the late comeback this week.

Houston vs Texas Tech Prediction, Line

Texas Tech 38, Houston 34

Line: Texas Tech -3, o/u: 65.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Houston vs Texas Tech Must See Rating (out of 5): 4

