Houston vs Temple Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Houston vs Temple prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Sunday, February 5

Houston vs Temple How To Watch

Date: Sunday, February 5

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Liacouras Center, Philadelphia, PA

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Houston (21-2), Temple (14-9)

Houston vs Temple Game Preview

Why Houston Will Win

You don’t think Houston will be a wee bit focused for this?

Temple came into the Cougars’ house a few weeks ago and left with a 56-55 win. UH couldn’t hit from the outside and it couldn’t stop fouling – and the Owls couldn’t stop making their free throws.

Keeping them off the line is a must – Temple is among the best free throw shooting teams in America – and getting on the move is even more important.

Houston should be able to force a ton of turnovers, it’s not going to have to worry about the Owl D creating a slew of big defensive plays, and get moving, get moving, get moving.

One good scoring burst should to it, but …

Why Temple Will Win

Again, Tempe has to make this a free throw contest.

It’s not going to be able to match the Cougars if this gets into any sort of a shootout, and it can’t get behind for too long – the firepower isn’t there.

But it has to grind this down to a stop, accept that it’ll be a low scoring game if things go right, and get to the line.

Houston hit just 11-of-21 free throws in the loss, Temple made 20-of-22. That has to repeat itself, but …

What’s Going To Happen

It’s not happening.

Houston will get out to a quick start, Temple will have to start throwing up threes to try getting back into this, and that will be a problem.

The Owls are playing great lately, but Houston hasn’t lost away from home and cranks up its defensive intensity, especially against the three.

It’ll be payback time for a few weeks ago.

Houston vs Temple Prediction, Line

Houston 74, Temple 64

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Ranking: 3

