Houston vs SMU prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Wednesday, February 9

Houston vs SMU How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, February 9

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Moody Coliseum, Dallas, TX

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Houston (20-2), SMU (16-5)

Houston vs SMU Game Preview

Why Houston Will Win

The Cougars have been ripping through everyone lately without any issues, winning seven of the last eight games by double-digits and not losing since mid-December.

What’s going so right?

The Cougars are rebounding every thing. Teams just aren’t getting enough second chance opportunities, and double-digit offensive rebounds have been the norm for Houston lately.

SMU can hit the boards, but it doesn’t force a whole lot of mistakes or generate pressure, and Houston doesn’t turn it over.

Why SMU Will Win

How is Houston gettable?

Again, you have to be able to hit the boards, and you’ve got to hit your shots when you get a chance.

SMU doesn’t have Houston’s firepower, but the defense has been great over the second half of the season and the threes have been coming. No one in the American Athletic Conference makes more threes per game, and SMU is one of the few teams on the Houston slate that can take over from the outside.

At home, the Mustangs have to fire, keep firing, and try to keep up when Houston gets on the move. But …

What’s Going To Happen

The rebounding.

Again, SMU isn’t bad on the boards, but it’s not going to be able to get the offensive rebounds needed when those shots from the outside don’t connect.

Houston is brilliant at guarding from the outside allowing teams to make just 28% from three.

Houston vs SMU Prediction, Lines

Houston 75, SMU 66

Line: Houston -5.5, o/u: 136.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 3.5

