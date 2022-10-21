Houston vs Navy prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22

Houston vs Navy How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 22

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, MD

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Houston (3-3), Navy (2-4)

Houston vs Navy Game Preview

Why Houston Will Win

NOTHING has been easy for the 2022 Houston Cougars.

This was supposed to be the best of the Group of Five programs, but it lost a heartbreaker to Tulane, pulled off a thriller over Memphis, and every game has been crazy-wild-close.

It had a few weeks, though, to take a deep breath and rest for the finishing kick.

For all the problems, the run defense has generally been okay, the passing game has been great, and the offense has a way of rallying back when needed.

If the D can get into the backfield like it normally does, it should stop the Navy offense before it gets started, but …

Why Navy Will Win

The Navy offense is back.

The team might have lost to SMU, but it ran for 372 yards after rolling by Tulsa for 455. Because of it, the team is great at controlling the clock, it’s hitting the big play the few times it throws, and on the other side the run defense is terrific.

Houston will get its yards, but there’s a shot the D can’t hit the curveball and the Navy offense runs well early, takes a lead, and takes the air out of the ball in the fourth quarter, because …

What’s Going To Happen

The Cougars are great in desperation mode, but they might not easily get the ball back when needed.

It’s Houston, so this is going to be close throughout, it’ll stall for stretches, and it’ll get its shot late to pull everything out of the fire.

Too many Cougar penalties and a few other mistakes will make this a fight, but once again Clayton Tune will do what he needs to.

Houston vs Navy Prediction, Line

Houston 31, Navy 27

Line: Houston -3, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Houston vs Navy Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

