Houston vs Memphis prediction, game preview, how to watch: Friday, November 19

Houston vs Memphis How To Watch

Date: Friday, November 19

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: TDECU Stadium, Houston, TX

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Houston (9-1), Memphis (5-5)

Houston vs Memphis Game Preview

Why Memphis Will Win

The Tigers will be well motivated – they need this to go bowling.

There’s still a home game against a horrible Tulane team to get it done, but it’s more than that. In a weird, inconsistent year with losses to mediocre Tulsa and East Carolina teams and wins over Mississippi State and SMU, beating Houston on a Friday night with everyone watching would be a big deal.

The offense has been hit-or-miss, but it’s got a good enough passing game to push a Houston defense that’s statistically great, but hasn’t faced a whole slew of high-powered attacks.

Give credit for holding down Texas Tech in the opener, but it was a loss. The D got lit up by the SMU passing game for over 300 yards – the only time this year that happened – and gave up 289 yards to USF, and …

Why Houston Will Win

Houston won.

Just as the defense can up with two of its worst games of the year, the offense stepped it up with over 1,000 yards combined against the Mustangs and Bulls.

And yes, the defense really is playing that well. It’s been part of the buildup under head coach Dana Holgorsen, and now he has a killer.

The offense is still fun. It controls the clock, it has good balance, and it can be tough, but it’s the other side that’s taking over with a ton of sacks, a ton of takeaways, and a whole lot of big production against the run.

What’s Going To Happen

Very, very quietly, Houston has snuck up on everyone.

The league might be all about Cincinnati, Cincinnati, and Cincinnati, but Houston can make its way into the American Athletic Conference Championship with a win here and a shot at – assuming the Bearcats beat SMU this weekend – taking down the media darling and get into a New Year’s Six bowl.

First, it has to hold up in a home shootout in what should be a fun game with lots of big plays early on. The Cougar defense will settle in and take over in the second half.

Houston vs Memphis Prediction, Lines

Houston 40, Memphis 30

Line: Houston -8.5, o/u: 60

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: Tummyache Soak

1: Adele 30

