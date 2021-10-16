Houston vs Indianapolis prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 10

Houston vs Indianapolis How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 17

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Houston (1-4), Indianapolis (1-4)

Houston vs Indianapolis Game Preview

Why Houston Will Win

The Texans might have something in Davis Mills.

He’s a rookie, and he doesn’t have a ton of talent around him to work with, and it’s going to take a while before it all starts to work, but he threw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns in the 25-22 loss to New England last week.

Now he gets to go against one of the worst pass defenses – at least when it comes to giving up touchdowns – in the NFL.

Indianapolis got bombed on in the amazing comeback with by Lamar Jackson and Baltimore, and Mills has to follow suit. Finally, the offense has to bust out.

Why Indianapolis Will Win

The Texans aren’t getting anything out of their running game to help out their burgeoning rookie.

The ground game averaged under three yards per carry against the Patriots and are at just 3.1 yards per attempt on the season. It got to 160 yards against Jacksonville, but failed to hit 100 yards since.

The Cols have the running game working, they cranked up well over 500 yards of total offense against Baltimore, and they’re not making enough big mistakes to give the Texans a break.

What’s Going To Happen

The Colts will have a rough start coming off the short week and the tough loss, but they’ll get the running game going as the game goes on, Jonathan Taylor will have his second straight big performance, and they’ll push past with over 400 yards of total O.

Houston vs Indianapolis Prediction, Line

Indianapolis 27, Houston 21

Line: Indianapolis -10, o/u: 43

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

