Houston vs Grambling Prediction, Game Preview

Houston vs Grambling prediction and game preview.

Houston vs Grambling Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 18

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: TDECU Stadium, Houston, TX

Network: ESPN+

Houston (1-1) vs Grambling (1-1) Game Preview

Why Grambling Will Win

Houston has had problems with interceptions.

The only chance the Tigers have to keep this close it to dominate the turnover margin and capitalize on all the mistakes – the Cougars have given it up six times so far.

The Grambling offense hasn’t been anything great, but it’s not making a ton of errors and was timely in the 16-10 win over Tennessee State to start the season. And …

Why Houston Will Win

There’s not nearly enough offensive punch from Grambling to keep up after a few Houston drives.

Southern Miss beat the Tigers 37-0 last week and didn’t allow even a sniff of a score – that’s not okay against that defense. Houston might not be a brick wall on D, but it stuffed Rice last week in a 44-7 win and isn’t going to allow much of anything this week on the ground.

What’s Going To Happen

This is the true tune-up game before diving into conference play against Navy next week. Houston will score on its first three drives, get out to a big lead, and then coast from there.

The only question is whether or not Grambling scores – or gets inside the Cougar 20.

Houston vs Grambling Prediction, Line

Houston 45, Grambling 3

Line: Houston -38, o/u: 54

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 1

