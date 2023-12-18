Houston trolls Titans after Texans get Luv Ya Blue revenge

The Oilers played 37 years in Houston, more years than the Titans have played in Tennessee. Owner and founded Bud Adams relocated the franchise to Tennessee in 1997, taking the team's history with him.

Adams remains Houston's archenemy more than 10 years after his death.

So, Houstonians did not take kindly to the Titans bringing out the Oilers throwbacks against the Texans on Sunday. The Titans added Oilers banners around the stadium and painted the end zones with "Oilers." Even the cheerleaders dressed in Oilers outfits.

Some former players loved it. Current players did not.

Thus, it made the Texans' 19-16 win over the fake Oilers on the final play of overtime that much sweeter.

“Hey man, I could’ve sworn those was ours,” Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard, who had 2.5 sacks, said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “But, at the end of day, they can wear them. They took an ‘L’ in them. So, we can just continue to see who going to wear those eventually. If they going to pull those out again, I don’t know if it’s bad luck or whatever.

“But they’re going to have to see us in two weeks. So, we’ll see if they got the white jerseys, a version of those, if they going to pull those out. I’m excited. It was a good look for them. But ultimately, they still got to come see us. Still got to play ball. I don’t care what uniform you’re wearing.”

The Titans further trolled the Texans with coach Mike Vrabel arriving at the stadium in a cowboy hat in a tribute to former Houston Oilers coach Bum Phillips. At halftime, the Titans inducted former Houston Oilers returner Billy White Shoes Johnson into their Ring of Honor with Hall of Famer Earl Campbell looking on.

But Houstonians got the last laugh on Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk, a Houston resident, and her team.

Texans' social media even posted a "happy oiLers game!" with oil pouring over the Titans' logo.

The Tennessee team played two seasons as the Oilers before changing their name to the Titans before the 1997 season. The Texans entered the league as an expansion team in 2002.

Retired Texans defensive end J.J. Watt suggested that, with their victory Sunday, the Texans have earned the rights to the uniforms. Here's a better idea: The winner of each Texans-Titans game gets to wear the Oilers uniforms the next time the teams meet. Who (other than Strunk) says no?