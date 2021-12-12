Houston trashed Coleman Coliseum after loss to Alabama basketball, but one player cleaned up

Houston coach Kelvin Sampson yells to players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Houston wasn't happy with the way things ended Saturday night in its loss to Alabama basketball at Coleman Coliseum.

The ninth-ranked Crimson Tide won 83-82, taking the lead on a JD Davison dunk in the final minute and holding on as No. 13 Houston missed a long shot and two tip-in attempts in the final seconds. Davison swatted the ball away from around the rim as time expired and Houston coach Kelvin Sampson wanted a goal-tending call on Davison's swat.

Sampson, along with a few players, chased officials as they left the floor wanting a review but didn't get one.

But it didn't end there. As the Cougars left to go to their locker room, video shows a staffer apparently breaking a chair and kicking another one. Senior forward Reggie Chaney, following the staffer, is seen kicking the broken chair, then grabbing a garbage can and knocking it over, strewing trash on the floor.

Houston, however, did have one player who tried to right the situation. Sophomore guard Jamal Shead stopped on his way off the floor to upright the garbage can and began picking up trash and putting it back in the can.

Shoutout Jamal Shead for picking up the trash pic.twitter.com/KIjPNKG8iC — Austin Rader (@AustinRader24) December 12, 2021

Alabama improved to 8-1 and will visit Memphis on Tuesday.

