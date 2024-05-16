Houston transfer Mikal Harrison-Pilot commits to Texas Tech football as defensive back

The Texas Tech football team got a new commitment out of the transfer portal Thursday.

Mikal Harrison-Pilot committed to the Red Raiders via social media. Harrison-Pilot spent his freshman year at Houston where he played receiver and special teams for the Cougars. He is expected to make the switch to defensive back with the Red Raiders.

Harrison-Pilot earned four-star rankings out of high school by 247Sports and Rivals. A three-sport athlete at Temple, competing in football, baseball and track, he also participated in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl before heading to Houston.

He maintained a year of eligibility by appearing in four games with the Cougars last season, seeing the field for just 14 snaps, 12 of which came on special teams (eight on punt return, four on kick return). He also lined up in the slot twice.

Harrison-Pilot is the second transfer portal commitment for the Red Raiders since the close of spring practice. He joins offensive lineman Jaxon Hughes, who spent last year at South Carolina after a four-year stint with UNC Charlotte.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Houston transfer Mikal Harrison-Pilot commits to Texas Tech football