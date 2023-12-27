Houston transfer Chidozie Nwankwo opens up on decision to join Coach Prime’s Buffs

Colorado has been active in the transfer portal this offseason, and one of the more underrated additions is Chidozie Nwankwo, a former Houston defensive tackle who recently committed to the Buffs.

Nwankwo is ready to step in and help CU’s defense, a unit that also picked up Florida State transfer linebacker DJ Lundy on Monday.

Nwankwo admitted that Colorado’s inclusive atmosphere is a big reason why he’s on board with what head coach Deion Sanders is building (h/t Brian Howell of BuffZone).

“They treat me like family, man; like my own,” Nwankwo told BuffZone. “What more can you ask for, you know? That’s my main reason why I want to play for Colorado. And, then the connections outside of that, the connections that I can gain. That’s really what I’m most excited about. And, playing with the players on the team that has the same aspirations as me.”

On top of that, the opportunity to play and be coached by NFL legend Warren Sapp, who appears likely to officially join Colorado’s coaching staff soon, was another major selling point.

“It played a big role,” Nwankwo told BuffZone regarding Sapp. “Once I had seen on social media and stuff like that, that he might be a coach… I was more than excited, man. I was hyped about it.”

The Buffs are continuously hitting the portal and adding talent to their roster, and Nwankwo should play a big role on defense next season.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire