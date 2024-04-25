Houston traffic: Hardy Toll Road to be closed Saturday for 2024 Ironman Race

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - We have a traffic alert for Houston drivers who use the Hardy Toll Road.

The roadway will be closed during the day on Saturday, April 27 for the 2024 Ironman Race.

A total closure of the southbound mainlanes on the Hardy Toll Road will be in effect from Interstate 45 to IH-610.

All southbound entrance ramps on the Hardy Toll Road will be closed along with the northbound Northgate Crossing Boulevard exit ramp.

The westbound Hardy Toll Road Airport Connector and westbound entrance ramps will be closed as well.

The closure will be in effect from 2 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Drivers are urged to find alternate routes during the closure period.