Breaking News:

Bueckers, UConn rally past Baylor to reach 13th straight Final Four

Houston tops Oregon State, reaches 1st Final Four since '84

  • Houston guard DeJon Jarreau (3) hugs Justin Gorham (4) during the second half of an Elite 8 game against Oregon State in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. Houston won 67-61. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    1/12

    Houston tops Oregon State, reaches 1st Final Four since '84

    Houston guard DeJon Jarreau (3) hugs Justin Gorham (4) during the second half of an Elite 8 game against Oregon State in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. Houston won 67-61. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
  • Houston forward Justin Gorham, left, head coach Kelvin Sampson and Marcus Sasser (0) celebrate after beating Oregon State during an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. Houston won 67-61. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    2/12

    Houston tops Oregon State, reaches 1st Final Four since '84

    Houston forward Justin Gorham, left, head coach Kelvin Sampson and Marcus Sasser (0) celebrate after beating Oregon State during an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. Houston won 67-61. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
  • Houston guard DeJon Jarreau (3) celebrates beating Houston 67-61 after an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    3/12

    Houston tops Oregon State, reaches 1st Final Four since '84

    Houston guard DeJon Jarreau (3) celebrates beating Houston 67-61 after an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Houston forward Fabian White Jr. loses the ball while driving to the basket in front of Oregon State forward Dearon Tucker, right, during the first half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    4/12

    Houston tops Oregon State, reaches 1st Final Four since '84

    Houston forward Fabian White Jr. loses the ball while driving to the basket in front of Oregon State forward Dearon Tucker, right, during the first half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
  • Houston forward Fabian White Jr. (35) drives on Oregon State forward Maurice Calloo, right, during the first half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    5/12

    Houston tops Oregon State, reaches 1st Final Four since '84

    Houston forward Fabian White Jr. (35) drives on Oregon State forward Maurice Calloo, right, during the first half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
  • Houston guard DeJon Jarreau (3) passes over Oregon State forward Maurice Calloo (1) during the first half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    6/12

    Houston tops Oregon State, reaches 1st Final Four since '84

    Houston guard DeJon Jarreau (3) passes over Oregon State forward Maurice Calloo (1) during the first half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Houston guard Marcus Sasser (0) drives on Oregon State guard Ethan Thompson, right, during the first half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    7/12

    Houston tops Oregon State, reaches 1st Final Four since '84

    Houston guard Marcus Sasser (0) drives on Oregon State guard Ethan Thompson, right, during the first half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
  • Oregon State forward Maurice Calloo (1) shoots on Houston forward Fabian White Jr. (35) during the first half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    8/12

    Oregon State's dream NCAA tourney run ends in crushing loss

    Oregon State forward Maurice Calloo (1) shoots on Houston forward Fabian White Jr. (35) during the first half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
  • Oregon State forward Warith Alatishe (10) shoots on Houston forward Fabian White Jr. (35) during the first half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    9/12

    Houston tops Oregon State, reaches 1st Final Four since '84

    Oregon State forward Warith Alatishe (10) shoots on Houston forward Fabian White Jr. (35) during the first half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Oregon State center Roman Silva (12) fights for a rebound with Houston guard Quentin Grimes (24) during the first half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    10/12

    Houston tops Oregon State, reaches 1st Final Four since '84

    Oregon State center Roman Silva (12) fights for a rebound with Houston guard Quentin Grimes (24) during the first half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
  • Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle questions a call during the first half of an Elite 8 game against Houston in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    11/12

    Houston tops Oregon State, reaches 1st Final Four since '84

    Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle questions a call during the first half of an Elite 8 game against Houston in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
  • Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson watches against Oregon State during the first half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    12/12

    Houston tops Oregon State, reaches 1st Final Four since '84

    Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson watches against Oregon State during the first half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Houston guard DeJon Jarreau (3) hugs Justin Gorham (4) during the second half of an Elite 8 game against Oregon State in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. Houston won 67-61. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Houston forward Justin Gorham, left, head coach Kelvin Sampson and Marcus Sasser (0) celebrate after beating Oregon State during an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. Houston won 67-61. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Houston guard DeJon Jarreau (3) celebrates beating Houston 67-61 after an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Houston forward Fabian White Jr. loses the ball while driving to the basket in front of Oregon State forward Dearon Tucker, right, during the first half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Houston forward Fabian White Jr. (35) drives on Oregon State forward Maurice Calloo, right, during the first half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Houston guard DeJon Jarreau (3) passes over Oregon State forward Maurice Calloo (1) during the first half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Houston guard Marcus Sasser (0) drives on Oregon State guard Ethan Thompson, right, during the first half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Oregon State forward Maurice Calloo (1) shoots on Houston forward Fabian White Jr. (35) during the first half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Oregon State forward Warith Alatishe (10) shoots on Houston forward Fabian White Jr. (35) during the first half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Oregon State center Roman Silva (12) fights for a rebound with Houston guard Quentin Grimes (24) during the first half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle questions a call during the first half of an Elite 8 game against Houston in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson watches against Oregon State during the first half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Houston overcame a blown 17-point lead to hold off Oregon State 67-61 on Monday night in the NCAA Tournament, reaching the Final Four for the first time in 37 years.

Quentin Grimes hit a 3-pointer with 3:21 left to break a 55-all tie. The second-seeded Cougars (28-3) spent the first half building a big lead behind a dominant defense, but they spent the second half hanging on as the 12th-seeded Beavers tried to add one more surprising result to a Midwest Region bracket beset by upsets.

Grimes' 3 from near the top of the arc finally steadied the Cougars, and Houston knocked down enough free throws down the stretch while holding Oregon State without a basket during a critical 3 1/2 minutes.

That sent the Cougars on to the national semifinals to face the Arkansas-Baylor winner.

It wasn't always pretty, with Houston shooting 29% after halftime and 32% for the game. Yet it also exemplified the program's rugged defense-first identity under Kelvin Sampson, who has led Houston to accomplishments it hadn't matched since the famed ''Phi Slama Jama'' days of the 1980s.

Marcus Sasser scored 20 points to lead Houston while Grimes added 18. Fittingly, it was DeJon Jarreau - the American Athletic Conference's defensive player of the year who led the effort that stymied Oregon State star Ethan Thompson - who was named the most outstanding player of the Midwest Region.

Jarreau finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and eight assists two days after flirting with another triple-double and shutting down Syracuse's Buddy Boeheim in the Sweet 16.

This will be Houston's first Final Four since Hakeem Olajuwon and coach Guy Lewis led the Cougars to the 1984 title game, in which they lost to Patrick Ewing and Georgetown. When this one was over, Houston's players sprinted to midcourt to celebrate, then migrated to the corner of the court near the Houston fan section and started jumping around - and on top of each other - in a celebratory mob.

Jarreau shared a long embrace with Sampson at midcourt, a reward for the seventh-year coach who has returned the program to national prominence.

Maurice Calloo scored 13 points to lead Oregon State (20-13), which was vying to become the worst-seeded team ever to make a Final Four - not to mention extend a remarkable postseason run for a team that was picked to finish last in the Pac-12. But the Beavers dug themselves a huge hole by falling behind 34-17 at the break, then climbed all the way back only to see Grimes put the Cougars right back in front.

Thompson finished with 11 points on 3-for-12 shooting after averaging 20.3 points in the Beavers' NCAA victories against Tennessee, Oklahoma State and Loyola Chicago.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon State: The Beavers were 14-12 to close the regular season before making an unexpected run to the Pac-12 Tournament title. That was likely their only path to an NCAA bid, and it opened the door for Wayne Tinkle's squad to throw a bit of madness into March in only its second tournament appearance since 1990. Ultimately, the Beavers fell short of the program's first Final Four appearance since 1963.

Houston: The Cougars stuck to what got them here. They held the Beavers to 35% shooting in the first half before Oregon State found some openings. The Cougars finished with a 41-29 rebounding advantage and a 19-7 edge on the offensive glass. It was part of the toughness that Sampson has demanded regardless of whether shots were falling. Sampson is in the Final Four for the second time; he took Oklahoma there in 2002.

UP NEXT

The Cougars will face either the third-seeded Razorbacks or top-seeded Bears coming out of the South Region on Saturday.

---

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at https://twitter.com/aaronbeardap

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Lakers are front-runners to sign C Andre Drummond

    Free agent center Andre Drummond says he is joining the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers, having cleared waivers Sunday evening. The two-time All-Star and four-time NBA rebounding leader agreed to a buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. Drummond, using an image of himself in a Lakers uniform and cradling a basketball, posted the photo on Instagram on Sunday evening and wrote: "Back to work."

  • Sportscaster Dick Stockton retiring after 55-year career

    After being on the mic for 1,545 TV games, Stockton is retiring.

  • No. 2 Baylor survives No. 6 Michigan's upset bid in overtime to advance to Elite Eight

    It sets up the No. 1 UConn vs. No. 2 Baylor regional final.

  • Phil Jackson unloads on Carmelo Anthony while talking Knicks tenure, compares own treatment to Donald Trump

    Phil Jackson seems to think a lot of people have been unfair to Phil Jackson.

  • NBA roundup: Career night for De'Aaron Fox in Kings' rout

    De'Aaron Fox exploded for a career-high 44 points and Tyrese Haliburton easily won his rookie duel with James Wiseman on Thursday night as the Sacramento Kings thumped the visiting Golden State Warriors 141-119. A third straight Kings win, coupled with a third consecutive Warriors defeat, allowed Sacramento to move within two games of Golden State in their bids to make the Western Conference playoff field. Playing against a Warriors team missing not only Stephen Curry (bruised tailbone) but also Draymond Green, who apparently had an adverse reaction to a COVID shot, the Kings seized command in the second quarter and pulled well clear in the third.

  • All-time NASCAR Cup Series winners

    The all-time list of NASCAR Cup Series winners starts with Richard Petty (200 wins) and includes more than 60 drivers who won just a single time at NASCAR’s top level. Below is the list of all-time winners, in order, in the NASCAR Cup Series. Last update: After Race 6 of 2021 season (Atlanta Motor Speedway) […]

  • Daniel Suarez digs Bristol's dirt, gives Trackhouse its first top-five finish

    Even while leading late Monday afternoon, Daniel Suarez joked he didn’t know what he was doing during a mid-race interview as he navigated the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway. The stat sheet and official rundown said otherwise after the Food City Dirt Race, as Suarez guided Trackhouse Racing Team to its first top-five finish in […]

  • Outspoken Sean O'Malley won't allow first loss to shake his confidence

    O’Malley has said repeatedly that, in his mind, he’s still undefeated.

  • Rockets hit new low, blow 16-point lead in fourth quarter in loss to T-Wolves

    Houston didn't score a point in the final seven minutes of the game.

  • Draymond Green isn't the GOAT on defense, but he's the perfect defender for this era

    It’s ridiculous to suggest he could’ve defended a prime Shaquille O’Neal or Hakeem Olajuwon, the great post players of the ’90s and early 2000s. But he’s the perfect defender for this era

  • Reports: LaMarcus Aldridge to sign with Nets

    Veteran big man LaMarcus Aldridge will sign a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets, according to multiple reports Saturday. Aldridge became a free agent Thursday after the San Antonio Spurs bought out the remainder of his $72 million contract. Aldridge joins a frontcourt that includes Blake Griffin, another addition from the buyout market.

  • Longtime NBA, ABA coach Stan Albeck dies at 89

    Stan Albeck spent time leading the Nuggets, Cavs, Spurs, Nets and Bulls throughout his more than three decades in the league.

  • UFC 260 weigh-in results: Heavyweight title fight set, two undercard fighters miss the mark

    The fighters stepped on the scale on Friday and the UFC 260 weigh-in results are in. Though the fight card took a heavy blow a week ago when the original co-main event fell apart, the heavyweight rematch between champion Stipe Miocic and no. 1 contender Francis Ngannou got the green light. Miocic and Ngannou easily made weight for the heavyweight tilt. Miocic stepped on the scale at 234 pounds, while Ngannou weighed 263 pounds. The UFC 260 fight card was supposed to feature another title fight. Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski was scheduled to defend against Brian Ortega. The bout was cancelled about a week out when Volkanovski tested positive for COVID-19. The current plan is to reschedule the bout for a later date. Two undercard fighters initially missed the mark for their UFC 260 preliminary bouts Fabio Cherant weighed 206.5 pounds for his light heavyweight UFC 260 preliminary feature fight on ESPN. He is a late replacement for William Knight, who was removed from the fight with Alonzo Menifield because of COVID-19 safety protocols. Cherant, pending medical clearance, was given an additional hour to make weight. Jared Gooden also missed weight by 0.5 pounds, when he tipped the scale at 171.5 pounds for his welterweight tilt with Abubakar Nurmagomedov, the cousin of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. UFC 261 sold out 15,000 seats in minutes UFC 260 weigh-in results: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 UFC 260 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View) Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Stipe Miocic (234) vs Francis Ngannou (263)Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Tyron Woodley (171) vs Vicente Luque (170.5)Bantamweight Bout: Sean O’Malley (136) vs Thomas Almeida (136)Women’s Flyweight Bout: Gillian Robertson (125.5) vs Miranda Maverick (126)Lightweight Bout: Jamie Mullarkey (155.5) vs Khama Worthy (155.5) UFC 260 Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes) Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield (205) vs Fabio Cherant (206.5)*Welterweight Bout: Jared Gooden (171.5) vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170.5)*Light Heavyweight Bout: Modestas Bukauskas (205.5) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (206)Featherweight Bout: Shane Young (145.5) vs Omar Morales (146) UFC 260 Early Prelim (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass) Middleweight Bout: Marc-Andre Barriault (185) vs Abu Azaitar (185.5) *Missed weight. Will have 1 hour to continue cutting weight if medical check allows. UFC 260 weigh-in video: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou UFC 260 weigh-in video: Tyron Woodley vs. Vicente Luque (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Kyle Lowry remains a Raptor as Toronto needs him more than ever

    Lowry remains a Toronto Raptor, mostly because no one needed him more than the Raptors. Or at least no one thought they did.

  • Nets’ Blake Griffin: “All I’ve heard is how bad I am. You sign with this team and everybody’s like, ‘That’s not fair!’”

    The Nets have elicited hysteria by loading their roster with Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, DeAndre Jordan, Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge.

  • Kenyon Martin wishes Carmelo Anthony landed with the Trail Blazers sooner

    "Id be lying if I didnt admit that I wish he ended up there three or four years earlier. If so, the Blazers might have been champions.

  • Jon Jones asks for UFC release: ‘Please just cut me already’

    One day after saying there was "still time for the UFC to do the right thing," Jon Jones doesn't seem to be quite as optimistic.

  • Evan Fournier called ex-Celtic Vincent Poirier after trade to Boston

    New Celtics forward Evan Fournier opened up about being traded to Boston and detailed a phone call with an ex-Celtic about the city.

  • Stipe Miocic releases statement following loss to Francis Ngannou: ‘I deviated from game plan’

    Stipe Miocic reflects UFC 260 title loss to Francis Ngannou.

  • No. 1 UConn advances to 13th consecutive Final Four in 69-67 battle against No. 2 Baylor

    UConn rattled off a 19-0 run to come back from their largest deficit of the tournament.