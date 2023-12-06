Houston Texans at New York Jets: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 14 game

The Houston Texans (7-5) continue to be one of the best stories in the NFL, and they'll take their high-flying offense to the "Big Apple" to face the New York Jets (4-8).

The Denver Broncos no longer own the NFL's longest winning streak after the Texans were able to secure a big home victory. Even with the loss of Tank Dell, Nico Collins had a monster game for Houston while the defense was able to stop Denver just short of taking the lead.

Things continue to unravel for the Jets, as the ineffective offense once again doomed New York to lose its fifth game in a row. It's gotten so bad that there doesn't appear to be any answer at quarterback, and a loss here would likely put an end to any speculation of Aaron Rodgers returning this season.

PROP TALK: These are the best prop bets for NFL games this week

Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium.

Jets vs. Texans odds, moneyline, over/under

The Texans are favorites to defeat the Jets, according to the BetMGM NFL odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2023, including the new ESPN BET app.

Spread: Texans (-6.5)

Moneyline: Texans (-275); Jets (+220)

Over/under: 34.5

Not interested in this game? Our guide to NFL betting odds, picks and spreads has you covered with Thursday Night Football odds, Sunday Night Football odds and/or Monday Night Football odds.

If you’re new to sports betting, don’t worry. We have tips for beginners on how to place a bet online. And USA TODAY readers can claim exclusive promos and bonus codes with these online sportsbooks and sports betting sites.

EYE ON THE FUTURE: These are the most popular NFL future bets in 2023

NFL Week 14 odds, predictions and picks

Steelers vs. Patriots | Falcons vs. Buccaneers | Ravens vs. Rams | Bears vs. Lions | Bengals vs. Colts | Browns vs. Jaguars | Saints vs. Panthers | Jets vs. Texans | Raiders vs. Vikings | 49ers vs. Seahawks | Chiefs vs. Bills | Chargers vs. Broncos | Cowboys vs. Eagles | Dolphins vs. Titans | Giants vs. Packers

Lorenzo Reyes: Texans, 27-9

I love Houston in this spot and as long as this is anywhere near a touchdown, I’d jump on in. The Jets, regardless of who is at quarterback, are incapable of scoring with consistency. The Texans can fly around the field.

Tyler Dragon: Texans 26, Jets 14

C.J. Stroud is having the best season for a rookie quarterback since Justin Herbert. Stroud figures to be a lock for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Tank Dell’s season-ending injury stings, but the Texans still have capable receivers on the outside. The Jets have one of the NFL’s worst offenses in recent memory. The Jets have scored four offensive touchdowns in the last 88 drives.

Safid Deen: Texans 27, Jets 6

Imagine if the Jets had this No. 2 pick. C.J. Stroud is playing his way to rookie of the year and a potential playoff spot with the AFC South in reach. And no one knows what the Jets are playing for at this point.

Victoria Hernandez: Texans 24, Jets 10

The Texans proved last week that they are the real deal. Stroud has taken ownership of the team and it’s showing on the field. The Jets, meanwhile, dropped — not benched — Tim Boyle after he started two games and lost both. Beyond the statistics, camaraderie will be the difference here.

Jordan Mendoza: Texans 20, Jets 9

As is the case with the New York Jets, expect a low-scoring game that'll make it tough to cover the over in this one. Stroud and company will get some fits against what is one of the best passing defenses in the league, but they'll easily outplay whatever New York puts out on offense.

You can view the full list of USA TODAY's NFL expert predictions here.

BEST BETS: Here are the best NFL betting apps in 2023

NFL salaries: These are the highest paid NFL players

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Houston Texans at New York Jets: Game predictions, picks, odds