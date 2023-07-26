Houston Texans WR John Metchie III cleared for training camp

Former Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III was selected by the Houston Texans in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft. His rookie season, however, will take place in 2023 after missing the entire 2022 season.

Shortly after being drafted, Metchie was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia. He stayed off the football field for over a year to receive treatment.

Now, as training camps around the league get underway, we learn that Metchie has been fully cleared to return.

In his last season at Alabama, Metchie had 96 receptions for 1,142 yards and 14 touchdowns.

He joins a Texans team that is young, but extremely talented. The AFC South appears to be led by the Jacksonville Jaguars, but Houston could be closer than many think, especially with Metchie joining the squad.

John Metchie is cleared for Training Camp 🥷 pic.twitter.com/jnkAI10v2X — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) July 26, 2023

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Metchie and other former Alabama players in the NFL as the 2023 season approaches.

