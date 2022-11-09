Houston Texans Week 10 report card: Don’t show Mom

HOUSTON – Coming into the season, the Houston Texans fans had expectations that the team could win at least five to six games. It all depended on how the team could adjust to a new leader in head coach Lovie Smith, the new offensive coordinator in Pep Hamilton, quarterback Davis Mills as the full-time starter, and rookies that would be quickly inserted into the starting lineup.

Although Houston can still reach the five-win mark, which would be one win better than the last two seasons, it won’t be easy with potential playoff teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys, and Tennessee Titans still on the schedule.

The Texans are currently 1-6-1 halfway through the season and are in a prime position to finish with the first overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. Houston has had issues finishing games as they have been outscored 97-63 and has only produced six offensive touchdowns in the second half this season.

Midway through the season, here is where the Texans grade out on each position:

Quarterback: D

Second-year quarterback Davis Mills was projected to help get the Texans back on track after showing flashes in the second half of the season when he replaced former quarterback Tyrod Taylor as the starter last season. With former quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton taking over as the offensive coordinator, most felt that his familiarity with Mills would help the Texans’ offense become less stagnant during times.

That has not happened, as Mills has looked inconsistent this season and needs to do a better job moving the ball downfield with his arm. Too often during games, he chooses to take the safe route, which has resulted in many three-and-outs. His best game came in a Week 7 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders, where he threw for 302 yards and two touchdowns and had the Texans in position to win the game, but his interception that was returned 73 yards for a touchdown killed the momentum.

Through eight games, Mills has passed for 1,656 yards, 10 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

Running back: A+

The Texans had an idea of what they were getting when they selected rookie running back Dameon Pierce out of the University of Florida in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft. They knew that he was not afraid of contact, could make defenders miss, and could pick up speed as soon as he got through the line of scrimmage.

Pierce, 22, has exceeded expectations and has become one of the league’s best running backs, having amassed 678 yards (which leads all rookie running backs) on 148 carries to go along with three touchdowns. As much as the passing game lacks, Pierce makes up for it by averaging 4.6 yards per carry.

Veteran running back Rex Burkhead has looked good in spurts but cannot produce the same amount of energy that Pierce brings to the offense.

Receiver: D

Quarterback Davis Mills receives a lot of criticism for the lack of consistency in the passing game. The disdain most fans have for his lack of on-field production can also be attributed to the deficiency at the wide receiver position.

Brandin Cooks has not looked like the consistent 1,000-yard receiver this season, having looked disinterested during games, which led to rumors that he wanted to be traded by the NFL deadline. The Texans declined trade offers for him, and he sat out a game due to a nagging wrist injury but should be making his way back to the field after missing action.

This season, Nico Collins has shown flashes that he could be the number-one option for Houston, but he and Mills were on different pages too many times. He is also scheduled to return after missing the past two games with a groin injury.

Tight end: B

It has taken a while to get this group together, but the Texans have finally found the right tight end group to play throughout the game. After being released by the New York Giants, former Texans 2018 third-round draft pick Jordan Akins made his way back to the team via the practice squad in late August and found his way to the active roster in October.

Akins, 30, has been a safety net for Mills this season and has done an excellent job blocking downfield for Pierce.

Former first-round selection O.J Howard has also been a welcomed addition to the run game. If Houston can get Brevin Jordan to become that hybrid Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) type tight end, the Texans’ offense could go to another level.

Offensive line: B+

Coming into the season, the offensive line was one of the areas that general manager Nick Caserio and head coach Lovie Smith were going to keep a close eye on for improvement. With Laremy Tunsil holding down the left side, Houston decided to put Tytus Howard back in his natural position of right tackle. It has greatly benefited Mills by giving him more time in the pocket and keeping him upright for most of every game.

Houston suffered a significant blow to its offensive line group when veteran center Justin Britt decided to take time away from the team for personal reasons. His absences have been felt as Scott Quessenberry has done an adequate job but is still learning the position. Right guard A.J. Cann has come in and done an outstanding job next to Howard on the right side, while rookie Kenyon Green has had some setbacks in the passing but has plowed his opposition into the ground in the run game.

The pass protection has had some hiccups. That could also be attributed to Mills’s late decision on which receiver to throw. Or it could stem from the lack of separation from the wide receivers. Still, the run game has been superb and may help Pierce win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Defensive line: D

The only saving grace for this position group not receiving a failing grade is the play of veteran defensive end Jerry Hughes, who, at age 34, is still a force to be reckoned with. His seven sacks have him currently tied for seventh in the league.

Outside of Hughes, no other defensive lineman has made an impact, and to be fair, Jonathan Greenard and Maliek Collins have missed time due to injuries. Maybe when they return, the defensive front can work collectively as a unit to get out of last place in the NFL in run defense, allowing 180.6 yards per game.

Linebackers: F

Unlike the defensive line who had Hughes to save them from receiving a failing grade, the Texans linebacker group has vastly underachieved this year. It has done its part in helping the defense obtain the title of “Worst run defense” in the NFL.

The only light at the end of the tunnel for this group is that rookie Christian Harris is finally on the field after sustaining a hamstring injury during training camp. Defensive coordinator Lovie Smith marvels at his ability to make plays with his athleticism.

Secondary: A

Outside of the play of Pierce, the secondary has been a bright light for the Texans. Rookies Derek Stingley Jr. and Jalen Pitre have had their growing pains early with some missed coverages and tackles, which is to be expected from two players who have only played in eight NFL games in their careers.

But they have also shown flashes of players that have been in the league for a very long time with their ability to adjust, learn on the fly, and hustle every play they are on the field.

One reason the Texans’ defensive backfield has looked good is the play of veteran cornerback Steven Nelson. He signed with Houston in the offseason and has made some plays to prevent opposing offenses from gaining momentum.

Safety Jonathan Owens has exceeded expectations by winning the starting position this season and coming downhill to make tackles. He has made his fair share of mistakes in the run game, but if a defense depends on the last line of defense to stop the run, then the front seven have not done their jobs (See defensive line and linebackers).

Special teams: A

When your punter is averaging almost 50-yards per punt (49.1), your special teams unit is doing its job by flipping the field. Punter Cameron Johnston has a powerful leg that gets a ton of use when the offense stalls.

Kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn has been solid this season for the Texans by making 14 out of the 16 field goals he has attempted and has not missed an extra point in 13 tries.

Coaching: D-

Everyone knows that the Texans are in rebuild mode and that it will take some time to get the team back on track. They didn’t expect the team to regress and almost look as bad as the 2021 team, who only won four games. Houston has played very well for most of every game but has had issues finishing games, which has led to many close losses.

Coach Lovie Smith has to shoulder much of the blame for the 1-6-1 record since everything on Sundays starts and stops with him. As the defensive coordinator, he must take on the brunt of most of the criticism with his play calling.

First-year offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton has had his fair share of ups and downs this season from an offensive play-calling perspective. Many have questioned his short-yardage calls of screenplays to running back Rex Burkhead when you have big targets like Nico Collins, O.J. Howard, and Jordan Akins.

Not electing to have running back Dameon Pierce in the game during crunch time at the beginning of the season or not giving him a large number of touches early may have cost the Texans a couple of victories. That responsibility falls directly on Smith and Hamilton.

Special Teams coach Frank Ross has done an outstanding job of having his position group ready to play each game.

