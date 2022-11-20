Houston Texans vs. Washington: Everything we know about Week 11

Final score: Washington 23, Texans 10

Running back Antonio Gibson had 18 carries for 72 yards and Washington ran roughshod over the Houston Texans with 153 rushing yards and a touchdown to prevail 23-10 Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium.

Gibson also caught three passes for 31 yards. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke went 17-of-25 for 191 yards and rushed three times for two yards.

Here is everything we know about Week 11.

Keys to the game

Quarterback Davis Mills was horrendous as he completed 19 passes on 33 attempts for 169 yards and two interceptions. The Texans’ lone touchdown of the game came off of his 4-yard run late in the fourth quarter.

Rookie running back Dameon Pierce had his worst game of the season with 10 carries for eight yards. In fact, Mills was Houston’s leading rusher with 10 yards on five carries.

Receiver Brandin Cooks had three catches for 70 yards. Otherwise Houston’s passing attack was devoid of splash plays.

Washington’s defensive tackles dominated as Jonathan Allen collected 2.0 sacks and Darone Payne added 1.0. Edge rusher Montez Sweat had 2.0 sacks as well.

It was over when...

Mills threw a pick-six on the Texans’ second play from scrimmage. With 13:24 to go in the first quarter on Houston’s opening drive, offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton was calling 2-yard outs instead of allowing his young quarterback to sling one deep to settle his nerves. Cornerback Kendall Fuller picked off Mills and established a 7-0 lead that the Washington defense could protect. The showdown was always going to be a slugfest, a low-scoring affair, but spotting Washington a touchdown out of the gate gave them the advantage quickly. Houston’s offense never got going and only generated 148 yards total.

Players of the game

K Joey Slye: 3/3 field goals, 2/2 extra points

K Ka’imi Fairbairn: 1/1 field goals, 1/1 extra points

Allen: 3 combined tackles, 2.0 sacks, 4 quarterback hits, 3 tackles for loss

Sweat: 3 combined tackles, 2.0 sacks, 2 quarterback hits, 2 tackles for loss

Injury report

Neither side sustained any significant injuries to report.

What's next?

The Texans go on the road with their 1-8-1 record to take on the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Washington improves to 6-5 and will go home to host the Atlanta Falcons.

