Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans: Everything we know about Week 8

Final score: Titans 17, Texans 10

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Running back Derrick Henry tallied 219 rushing yards to lead the Tennessee Titans 17-10 past the Houston Texans Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium.

Henry carried 32 times and scored both of the Titans touchdowns to provide adequate aid to Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis, who made his first start. Kicker Randy Bullock added a 29-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter.

The Texans’ offense generated 161 yards total.

Here is everything we know about Week 8.

Keys to the game

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Mills was going against a tough Titans defense, but his stat line was still indicative of a struggling player in his second year. The former 2021 third-rounder completed 17-of-29 for 151 yards, a touchdown, an interception, took three sacks, and had a 69.9 passer rating.

Rookie running back Dameon Pierce similarly had trouble getting going as he posted 15 carries for 35 yards. However, the former Florida product did catch three passes for 16 yards and a score, Houston’s only touchdown of the game.

The Texans’ defense picked off Willis and special teams gathered a loose ball on a punt return. However, Houston only had three points to show for their takeaways.

It was over when...

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

With 9:51 to go in the third quarter on a third-and-6 from the Houston 39-yard line, running back Dontrell Hilliard, a former Texan, rushed for 30 yards. The play design was a fake to Henry, which opened up Hilliard for a big gainer. Hilliard also rushed for 21 yards earlier in the drive. The Titans scored on a 1-yard touchdown to cap off the drive and go up 14-3.

Stat of the game

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Houston went 2-14 on third down, a 14% conversion rate. The Titans were giving up 28.7% on third downs coming into the game.

Injury report

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Safety Grayland Arnold was questionable with a quad injury.

Guard Justin McCray also left the game.

Story continues

What's next?

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Houston falls to 1-5-1 and has to recover quickly as the 7-0 Philadelphia Eagles come into NRG Stadium on Thursday night.

The Titans improve to 5-2 and go on the road to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire