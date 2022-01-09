Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans: Everything we know about Week 18

Final score: Titans 28, Texans 25

Ryan Tannehill threw four touchdown passes to lead the Tennessee Titans 28-25 over the Houston Texans to secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium.

Rookie quarterback Davis Mills was equally stellar as he completed 23-of-33 for 301 yards and three touchdowns. However, the Titans’ ground game pounded the Texans and melted the clock to secure the conference’s only bye.

Here is everything we know about Week 18.

Keys to the game

Even though the Texans were 1-2 in the red zone, it was the lone failure that did them in. Houston had to settle for a 31-yard Ka’imi Fairbairn field goal when a touchdown would have kept them in pace with the Titans.

Tennessee’s ground game generated 124 yards on 32 carries. D’Onta Foreman had a decent return to the city that drafted him in the third-round in 2017 with 21 carries for 69 yards, a 3.3 yards per carry.

Mills set the Texans’ single-season rookie passing record, surpassing David Carr.

It was over when...

On third-and-2 from the Houston 48-yard line with 2:53 to go, running back Dontrell Hillard was bottled up and going down short of the line to gain, but he dove to pick it up. The Texans never got the Titans to a third down situation thereafter, and Tennessee melted the clock.

Players of the game

texans-titans-first-quarter-recap-scoreless-nrg-stadium

Ryan Tannehill: 23/32, 287 yards, 4 TDs

Davis Mills: 23/33, 301 yards, 3 TDs

Danny Amendola: 7 catches, 113 yards, 2 TDs

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine: 4 catches, 78 yards, TD

Injury report

texans-titans-third-quarter-recap-houston-claws-back-21-10

Receiver Brandin Cooks did not return with a knee injury.

Defensive end Jonathan Greenard did not return with a foot injury.

Safety A.J. Moore did not return with a shoulder injury.

Defensive end Jordan Jenkins did not return with an ankle injury.

What's next?

The Texans finish 4-13. Their season is over. They will have a top-5 pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

The Titans finish 12-5 and have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

