Houston Texans vs. Seattle Seahawks: Everything we know about the loss in Week 14

Final score: Seahawks 33, Texans 13

The Seattle Seahawks pulled away from the Houston Texans with 17 unanswered points to beat the Houston Texans 33-13 Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium.

The Texans generated 380 yards of total offense as they reinserted rookie quarterback Davis Mills as the starter. The third-rounder from Stanford went 33-of-49 for 331 yards and a touchdown.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was efficient as he completed 17 passes on 28 attempts for 260 yards and two touchdowns.

Here is everything we know about Week 14.

Keys to the game

Essentially the Seahawks made more big plays on offense. Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett had five catches for 142 yards and a touchdown. The Seahawks were also able to get a semblance of the run game going as they had a 6.8 yards per carry before the three-minute mark in the game where they had to start icing the game. Houston’s defense could not get a takeaway either, which has been their bread and butter all year. The Seahawks were true to form as they entered the game with 10 turnovers, tied with the Green Bay Packers for the fewest in the NFL.

It was over when...

Down 19-13 with 13:51 to go in the game, RB Royce Freeman was dropped for a 4-yard loss. Then, QB Davis Mills was sacked for a 5-yard loss, and then Houston could not convert a third-and-19 from their own 43-yard line. Houston had to punt, and then the Seahawks mounted a 10-play, 67-yard drive that ended in a touchdown to provide a two-score advantage. With 7:23 to go, there was no chance for Houston’s dink-and-dunk offense to overcome such a lead.

Players of the game

QB Davis Mills: 33/49, 331 yards, TD; 2 carries, 8 yards

RB Rashaad Penny: 16 carries, 137 yards, TD; 1 catch, 1 yard

WR Tyler Lockett: 5 catches, 142 yards, TD

WR Brandin Cooks: 8 catches, 101 yards

Injury report

WR Davion Davis was questionable with knee injury.

LB Kamu Grugier-Hill was carted off with a knee injury.

S Justin Reid was evaluated for a concussion.

RB Rex Burkhead left the game with a groin injury.

TE Brevin Jordan was helped off late in the fourth quarter.

What's next?

The Texans fall to 2-11 and play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15 at TIAA Bank Field.

Seattle keeps the hope alive at 5-8 and go on the road to face the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

