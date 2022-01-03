Houston Texans vs. San Francisco 49ers: Everything we know about Week 17

Final score: 49ers 23, Texans 7

The San Francisco 49ers did their job as part of punching their ticket to the postseason as they beat the Houston Texans 23-7 Sunday afternoon at Levi’s Stadium in Week 17.

The 49ers needed to win and for the Carolina Panthers to beat the New Orleans Saints to clinch a playoff spot. As of the conclusion of the game, the Saints were leading the Panthers 18-10 at the Caesars Superdome.

Rookie quarterback Trey Lance out-dueled his rookie counterpart, Davis Mills, with two touchdown passes to one.

Here is everything we know about Week 17.

Keys to the game

The Texans had two shots inside the red zone were able to capitalize on one of them, a 50% clip for the game.

Houston’s run game averaged a paltry 3.2 yards per carry, which wasn’t exactly the output needed to help a rookie quarterback. At least, not when compared to the 49ers, who had a 4.7 yards per carry.

Lance took a sack and threw an interception, but didn’t look too rattled. Mills had to shoulder the entire Texans offense with three sacks taken and an interception. Unless Mills plays perfect, Houston has no chance.

It was over when...

With 12:08 to go in the fourth quarter, K Ka’imi Fairbairn missed a 45-yard field goal to the left. It appeared it was going down the pipe, but then swayed left, possibly due to the wind. Either way, it was a momentum killer as the Texans were in the red zone and there went their chance to tie the game.

The 49ers would would score four plays later as Trey Lance threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to Deebo Samuel to put San Francisco ahead 17-7.

Players of the game

texans-desmond-king-picks-49ers-trey-lance

Lance: 16/23, 249 yards, 2 TDs, INT; 8 carries, 31 yards

Elijah Mitchell: 21 carries, 119 yards

Brandon Aiyuk: 4 catches, 94 yards

Deebo Samuel: 7 carries, 19 yards; 3 catches, 63 yards, TD

Injury report

texans-49ers-third-quarter-recap-san-francisco-leads-10-7

Safety Jonathan Owens left the game in the first quarter with a wrist injury.

Defensive end Jonathan Greenard was questionable with a shoulder injury.

Defensive back Grayland Arnold was questionable with a shoulder injury.

Safety Justin Reid had a lower left leg injury with 3:30 to go in the game.

What's next?

The Texans fall to 4-12 and go home to host the AFC South champion and No. 1 seed Tennessee Titans for the NRG Stadium finale.

The 49ers go to 9-7 and needed the New Orleans Saints lose to punch their ticket in Week 17. Next week will have some anxiety for San Francisco as they take on the the Los Angeles Rams on the road at SoFi Stadium.

