Houston Texans vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Everything we know about Week 16

Final score: Texans 41, Chargers 29

(AP Photo/Justin Rex)

Running back Rex Burkhead scored two rushing touchdowns and posted a new career high 149 rushing yards as the Houston Texans stunned the playoff-contending Los Angeles Chargers 34-29 Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium.

Rookie quarterback Davis Mills completed 21 passes on 27 attempts for 254 yards, two touchdowns, and only took one sack. The third-round pick from Stanford finished the game with a 77.8% completion percentage.

Chargers second-year quarterback Justin Herbert threw two interceptions, including a pick-six returned by cornerback Tavierre Thomas. Houston generated three takeaways against the Chargers.

Here is everything we know about Week 16.

Keys to the game

Rex Burkhead looked like he was with Plano High School beating up on Van Alstyne. The 31-year-old rushed 22 times for 149 yards and two touchdowns. The 149 yards were the most of his career, and the two rushing touchdowns marked the fourth time in his career he had scored twice or more on the ground. The Chargers had a 4.6 yards per carry surrendered coming into Week 16, and the Texans had played porous run defenses before. However, Houston would have trouble generating sustainable carries. That wasn’t the case as Burkhead had a 6.8 yards per carry. The Chargers gave up 5.4 yards per carry on the afternoon.

It was over when...

On a first-and-10 from the Texans’ 39-yard line, Burkhead took a handoff and galloped 36 yards, becoming the Texans’ first 100-yard rusher since Week 16 of 2020 with David Johnson. The Texans were in Chargers’ territory, and they spent their timeouts. Houston capped off the drive with Mills connecting with rookie receiver Nico Collins for a 13-yard touchdown to put the Texans ahead 34-23 with 2:32 to play.

"Nico in the end zone! Nico with the dagger! Touchdown, Houston! My goodness — they're going to do it!" — @TexansVoice — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) December 26, 2021

Players of the game

Davis Mills: 21/27, 254 yards, 2 TDs

Rex Burkhead: 22 carries, 149 yards, 2 TDs; 2 catches, 0 yards

Chris Conley: 3 catches, 60 yards, TD

Jonathan Owens: 4 combined tackles, INT, PD, fumble recovery

Injury report

Houston receiver Phillip Dorsett went out in the third quarter after falling to catch a deep ball on the sideline. He went to the tunnel and never emerged in the game again.

What's next?

The Texans improve to 4-11 and go on the road to play the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium.

The Chargers go home for a now-pivotal AFC West tilt with the Denver Broncos, who are still mathematically in the wild-card hunt.

