Houston Texans vs. Los Angeles Rams: Everything we know about the 38-22 loss

Final score: Rams 38, Texans 22

Quarterback Matthew Stafford picked apart the Texans defense with three touchdowns and a 65.6 completion percentage as the Los Angeles Rams pounded Houston 38-6 Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium.

Stafford completed 21 passes on 32 attempts for 305 yards and didn’t get sacked once. Receiver Cooper Kupp did his part to keep his lead as the NFL’s leading receiver with seven catches for 115 yards and a touchdown.

The Rams were playing their backups to start the fourth quarter, and the Texans were able to score 22 unanswered. However, it was all palliative points as the game was pretty much decided in the third quarter.

Here is everything we know about the Week 8 loss.

Keys to the game

The Texans knew that the Rams ran a few plays but just used different formations to present them. Nevertheless, they couldn’t stop Los Angeles, who had their way. Running back Darrell Henderson had 14 carries for 90 yards and a touchdown, and also produced a 3-yard touchdown reception, his only catch of the game.

Los Angeles’ defense sacked rookie quarterback Davis Mills five times, and put tons of pressure on the third-rounder from Stanford.

Houston’s run game was unable to get going after the trade of Mark Ingram to the New Orleans Saints earlier in the week.

It was over when...

The Rams got the ball. On the opening drive, the Texans defense didn’t properly account for Los Angeles’ pre-snap motion, and there were multiple times WR Cooper Kupp, the leading receiver in the league in catches, yards, and touchdowns, was left uncovered or guarded by a linebacker. Houston’s only shot was to pull down Los Angeles’ offense to their level, if even for a quarter. The Rams scored on a 3-yard touchdown pass to RB Darrell Henderson, and the rest of the game was formality.

Players of the game

Stafford: 21-of-32, 305 yards, 3 TDs

Henderson: 14 carries, 90 yards, TD; 1 catch, 3 yards, TD

Cooper Kupp: 7 catches, 115 yards, TD

Van Jefferson: 3 catches 88 yards

Injury report

The Texans didn’t have any injuries to speak of that occurred during the game.

For the Rams, receiver Tutu Atwell was questionable with a chest injury.

What's next?

Houston drops to 1-7 on the season. The Texans go on the road to face the Miami Dolphins.

The Rams improve to 7-1 and are tied with equally 7-1 Arizona Cardinals for the top spot in the NFC West. Los Angeles hosts the Tennessee Titans next Sunday night.

