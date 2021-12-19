Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Everything we know about Week 15

Final score: Texans 30, Jaguars 16

The Houston Texans offense and special teams provided big plays to sweep their AFC South rival Jacksonville Jaguars 30-16 Sunday afternoon at the TIAA Bank Field.

Quarterback Davis Mills completed 19 passes on 30 attempts for 209 yards and two touchdowns with an interception in the battle of rookie quarterbacks. Trevor Lawrence helped the Jaguars with 22 completions on 38 attempts for 210 yards and three sacks.

Here is everything we know about Week 15 and how it affects the draft order.

Keys to the game

The Texans defense sacked Lawrence three times. They also limited him to 210 passing yards. Jacksonville’s offense took a hit as running back James Robinson was dinged early in the game, but did provide Jacksonville with 18 carries for 75 yards and a touchdown.

There was also a torrential downpour that hit TIAA Bank Field midway through the second quarter that affected the passing. Throwing in the rain doesn’t affect Davis Mills as that was one of the qualities he displayed during his pro day at Stanford.

The run game was paltry again for Houston with a 2.9 yards per carry. The offense was 10-18 on third downs but 0-1 in the red zone. The defense limited Jacksonville to 3-14 on third downs and 1-3 in the red zone.

It was over when...

Receiver Brandin Cooks caught a quick out and galloped 43 yards for the game-sealing touchdown with 2:32 to go in the game. The Texans were ahead only by a touchdown throughout the entire fourth quarter, and it felt like sooner or later the Texans would give up the lead. However, the Jaguars were the bottom-tier AFC South team to break at the end of the game, not Houston.

Players of the game

Mills: 19/30, 209 yards, 2 TDs, INT

James Robinson: 18 carries, 75 yards, TD

Cooks: 7 catches, 102 yards, 2 TDs

Garret Wallow: 10 tackles, 1.0 sack, TFL, QB hit

Injury report

The Texans did not have any apparent injuries throughout the game.

What's next?

The Texans improve to 3-11 and will assuredly have the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft as they have the tiebreaker over the Jaguars. Houston goes home to host the Los Angeles Chargers next week at NRG Stadium.

Jacksonville falls to 2-12 and will go on the road to play the New York Jets. The Detroit Lions beating the Arizona Cardinals gives Detroit effectively 2.5 wins while Jacksonville is still a two-win team. Jacksonville moves to the No. 1 overall pick, Detroit to No. 2, and Houston at No. 3.

