Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts: Who are the experts picking in Week 13?

ESPN likes the Colts — except 1 expert

As has been the case in 2020, when the Texans are underdogs, Seth Wickersham from ESPN is the lone analyst from his network to take Houston.

MMQB is unanimous for Indy

No one at MMQB was wild enough to go with Houston. All of their experts played it safe and went with the Colts.

2 from CBS Sports like Houston

Ryan Wilson and Dave Richard from CBS Sports diverged from their colleagues' picks and went with the Texans.

Sporting News takes Indianapolis

Vinnie Iyer from the Sporting News went with the Colts 27-24 over Houston.

The Colts are becoming a hard team to predict from week to week. They took enough defensive hits with inactives in Week 12 to roll over against the Titans. This week, they should go back to establishing the run well against a weak Texans front to ease the pressure on Philip Rivers. Their secondary and linebackers can contain Deshaun Watson's deep passing and scrambling just enough to avoid the upset.

The 51 points is an over according to BetMGM's over/under for the contest.