Houston Texans vs. New England Patriots: Everything we know from Week 11

Final score: Texans 27, Patriots 20

Quarterback Deshaun Watson threw for 344 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for another as the Houston Texans defeated the New England Patriots 27-20 Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium. For Watson, the game was a matchup against a quarterback he has looked up to his whole career in Cam Newton, who completed 26 passes on 40 attempts for 365 yards and a touchdown. However, the Patriots' win streak ended after two wins. Here is what we know.

Keys to the game

Watson completed 28 passes on 37 attempts and did not take a single sack. The two-time Pro Bowler was the Texans' leading rusher on the ground with 33 yards on five carries. Watson played one of his most complete games of the season. Houston's run defense stiffened up and kept the Patriots to 86 yards on 24 attempts and below the 4.0 threshold with a 3.6 yards per carry. The longest run of the day for New England was 11 yards on an end-around by receiver Jamiere Byrd.

It was over when...

There wasn't a definitive "over" moment so much as a moment that accumulated into a win for Houston. With 9:51 to go in the game, S Justin Reid blitzed and sacked Newton for a 9-yard loss on first-and-10 from Houston's 15-yard line. The loss kept New England behind the chains and they had to settle for a 36-yard field goal. Houston held the lead 24-20 and ultimately added a 46-yard field goal of their own to make it a touchdown lead with 4:14 to play.

Players of the game

Watson: 28/37 for 344 yards, 2 TDs; 5 carries, 33 yards, TD Brandin Cooks: 4 catches, 85 yards Jordan Akins: 5 catches, 83 yards Will Fuller: 6 catches, 80 yards Reid: 9 combined tackles, 1.0 sack, 3 TFLs, 2 quarterback hits

What's next?

The Patriots fall to 4-6 and go home to host the 6-4 Arizona Cardinals, who are coming off a Thursday night loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Houston improves to 3-7 and will go on the road to play the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving at Ford Field. Detroit will be fired up after coming off a 20-0 shutout at the claws of the Carolina Panthers.