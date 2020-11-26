Houston Texans vs. New England Patriots: Everything we know from Week 11

Final score: Texans 41, Lions 25

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Deshaun Watson threw for 318 yards and four touchdowns as the Houston Texans pummeled the Detroit Lions 41-25 on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field. The two-time Pro Bowler completed 17 passes on 25 attempts while also rushing eight times for 24 yards. Here is what we know.

Keys to the game

(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Receiver Will Fuller was Watson's biggest target with six catches for 171 yards and two scores. Brandin Cooks also caught five passes for 85 yards. The Lions weren't able to get the run game going to exploit the Texans' greatest weakness, even though running back Adrian Peterson was able to score two touchdowns on the ground. Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford went 28-of-42 for 295 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Houston was able to win the turnover battle three to one.

It was over when...

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

On a second-and-6 from the Detroit 42-yard line, safety Justin Reid came in and sacked Stafford for a 7-yard loss, creating a third-and-13 from Detroit's 35. The Lions weren't able to overcome being that far behind the chains, and punted the ball back to Houston. On the ensuing drive, Watson threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Fuller to go up 34-17 with 12:16 to go in the game.

Players of the game

(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Watson: 17-of-25 for 318 yards, 4 TDs; 8 carries, 24 yards Fuller: 6 catches, 171 yards, 2 TDs J.J. Watt: 4 tackles, 1 quarterback hit, 1 pass breakup, INT, TD

What's next?

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Texans improve to 4-7 on the year and go home to host the Indianapolis Colts on Dec. 6 at NRG Stadium with a 12:00 p.m. CT kickoff. Detroit falls to 4-7 and will go to Soldier Field to face the Chicago Bears with a 12:00 p.m. CT kickoff on Dec. 6.