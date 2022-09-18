Houston Texans vs. Denver Broncos: Everything we know about Week 2

Final score: Broncos 16, Texans 9

The Houston Texans offense failed to reach the 300-yard mark for the second straight game and the Denver Broncos prevailed 16-9 Sunday afternoon at Empower Field at Mile High.

Quarterback Davis Mills completed 19 passes on 38 attempts for 177 yards with a 63.2 passer rating. The Broncos defense dropped him for three sacks.

Denver quarterback Russell Wilson was only better as far as morale is concerned; his stats were none better. Wilson went 14-of-31 for 219 yards, a touchdown, and an interception with a 66.5 passer rating.

Here is everything we know about Week 2.

Keys to the game

The Texans generated 233 yards total offense — in the year 2022. Rookie running back Dameon Pierce saw more carries as he had 15 for 69 yards, a 4.6 yards per carry. However, the breakaway runs weren’t there and the Texans offense sputtered.

The Texans were also 2-13 on third down. Houston was unable to sustain drives, which also negated how well Pierce was performing.

Even though the Texans won the turnover battle, they were only able to get three points out of the lone takeaway of the game for either side.

It was over when...

Wilson threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to tight end Eric Saubert. Even though the Texans were down 13-9 after the extra point and there was still 12:42 to go in the game, with how much Houston struggled to move the football, a touchdown-lead seemed insurmountable, and it ultimately was.

Players of the game

S Jonathan Owens — 10 combined tackles

LB Christian Kirksey — 5 combined tackles, 0.5 sack, QB hit, INT, pass breakup

DE Rasheem Green — 5 combined tackles, 1.5 sacks, 2 QB hits, TFL

OLB Randy Gregory — 3 combined tackles, 1.0 sack, 3 QB hits, TFL, forced fumble

Injury report

For the Texans, linebacker Christian Kirksey left the game with a groin injury.

For the Broncos, receiver Jerry Jeudy left the game with a shoulder injury while cornerback Patrick Surtain left the game with a hamstring injury.

What's next?

The Broncos stay at home and host the 1-1 San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football.

The Texans stay on the road as coach Lovie Smith returns to face the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Smith coached in Chicago from 2004-12, leading them to their most recent Super Bowl appearance at the end of the 2006 campaign.

