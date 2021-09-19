Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns Week 2 recap: Everything we know

Final score: Browns 31, Texans 21

The Cleveland Browns run game churned 156 yards and three touchdowns as they dominated the Houston Texans 31-21 Sunday afternoon at FirstEnergy Stadium. Running back Nick Chubb led the way with 11 carries for 95 yards and a touchdown. The Texans played two quarterbacks as Tyrod Taylor left the game at halftime with a hamstring injury. Rookie third-rounder Davis Mills finished the game, going 8-of-18 for 102 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Here is everything we know.

Keys to the game

The Texans weren't able to do what they did against the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, and that was produce takeaways and possess the ball with an effective running game. After the Texans' first defensive stop, receiver Andre Roberts muffed the punt, which then led to seven points for Cleveland. Rookie quarterback Davis Mills similarly threw an interception in the third quarter that led to an easy field goal for the Browns. The quarterback play for the Texans isn't talented enough to overcome such mistakes.

It was over when...

Mills stepped onto the field. It isn't an indictment of Mills so much as it is to the circumstances he was thrown into. Here, rookie, go beat a playoff team from a season ago in their home opener with their crowd finally able to cheer on their home team after a 2020 of cardboard cutouts in the stands. The former Stanford product did show some promise, but when he filled in for Taylor in that situation, it did him no favors. It was only a matter of time until his novice errors would cost Houston, and the Texans play on such a thin line they can't make up for them.

Players of the game

Chubb: 11 carries, 95 yards, TD Baker Mayfield: 19/21, 213 yards, TD, INT; 8 carries, 10 yards, TD Tyrod Taylor: 10/11, 125 yards, TD; 1 carry, 15 yards, TD Brandin Cooks: 9 catches, 78 yards Demetric Felton: 2 catches, 51 yards, TD Justin Reid: 4 tackles, pass breakup, forced fumble, INT

Injury report

S Justin Reid — questionable (knee injury) CB Terrance Mitchell — evaluated for concussion TE Antony Auclair — out (eye injury) WR Danny Amendola — out (hamstring) QB Tyrod Taylor — out (hamstring) WR Nico Collins — out (shoulder) S Eric Murray — evaluated for concussion

What's next?

Believe it or not, Houston is 1-1 and still in the mix in the AFC South. They go home to host the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night at NRG Stadium. The Browns stay home to post the Chicago Bears in the early game slot Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

