Houston Texans vs. Carolina Panthers Week 3 recap: Everything we know

Final score: Panthers 24, Texans 9

(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers outpaced the Houston Texans 24-9 Thursday night at NRG Stadium. Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold completed 23 passes on 34 attempts for 304 yards and rushed for a score as Carolina churned 407 yards total offense despite an injury to running back Christian McCaffrey. Rookie quarterback Davis Mills gets a loss for his first career start, and took four sacks in the process. The third-rounder from Stanford could not get over the 200-yard passing mark with 168 yards through the air. Here is everything we know from Week 3.

Keys to the game

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Texans were 1-of-9 on third down and only produced 193 yards of total offense. The Panthers limited Houston to 42 rushing yards and just two first downs on the ground. It was up to the rookie Mills to lead the Texans through the air, and it was a task he wasn't ready to complete on a short week. The Panthers had eight penalties for 64 yards compared to Houston's seven for 51. Each side had two fumbles, but neither were lost. Playing a straight game with no free possessions, the Texans weren't able to keep up with Carolina's offense, which produced 407 yards total.

It was over when...

(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

With 6:25 to go in the third quarter, Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble scored on a 7-yard touchdown sweep off the left side. Normally, that wouldn't put a team away, especially with the score being 14-6 Carolina. However, given the trouble Houston had moving the football, it put an onus on the Texans to try to keep pace.

Players of the game

(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Darnold: 23/34 for 304 yards; 8 carries, 11 yards Tremble: 1 catch, 30 yards; 1 carry, 7 yards, TD DJ Moore: 8 catches, 126 yards

Injury report

(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The Texans escaped without anyone declared out during the game or questionable to return. However, receiver Brandin Cooks did appear to clutch his back after a hit early in the fourth quarter. The Panthers took the brunt of the injuries as running back Christian McCaffrey injured his hamstring early in the first quarter and was out. Rookie cornerback Jaycee Horn left the third quarter with a foot injury and had to be carted into the locker room.

What's next?

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

The Texans fall to 1-2 and go on the road with a rookie quarterback to take on the Buffalo Bills at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time from Highmark Stadium. The Panthers move to 3-0, their best mark since 2015, when they went to the Super Bowl, and stay in Texas to play the Dallas Cowboys at 1:00 p.m. Easter Time at AT&T Stadium.

