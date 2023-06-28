Houston Texans training camp 53-man roster prediction: Who is safe for Opening Day?
The Houston Texans are about a month away from the start of their 2023 training camp and the first season under new coach DeMeco Ryans. It was an offseason full of change that featured over $50 million spent in free agency and selecting two of the first three picks in the NFL draft.
After months of hype, the Texans are rapidly approaching a point where the pads will come on and they’ll try to have more success than the 3-13-1 roster that proceeded them. General manager Nick Caserio has positioned the team with as much talent as possible and a glance at the 90-man roster entering training camp would suggest he’s done a good job.
There’s still a month of practice, three preseason contests, and two joint practices with the New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins before Houston will decide the team that enters the season from those 90 players. C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson are certainly locks to make the roster with sophomore standouts Jalen Pitre and Dameon Pierce, but here’s an early look at who those other Texans may be.
New rookies are marked with an (R) and new free agents or trades are marked with an (FA) for fans looking to catch up on the offseason changes.
Quarterback — 3
C.J. Stroud (R)
Case Keenum (FA)
Running back — 4
Dameon Pierce
Devin Singletary (FA)
Mike Boone (FA)
Xazavian Valladay (R)
Receiver — 6
Robert Woods (FA)
Tank Dell (R)
John Metchie
Noah Brown (FA)
Tight end — 3
Offensive line — 9
Juice Scruggs (R)
Shaq Mason (FA)
Michael Deiter (FA)
Defensive line — 9
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
Will Anderson (R)
Sheldon Rankins (FA)
Dylan Horton (R)
Hassan Ridgeway (FA)
Linebacker — 6
Denzel Perryman (FA)
Henry To’oTo’o (R)
Cory Littleton (FA)
Defensive back — 9
Jalen Pitre
Jimmie Ward (FA)
Shaquill Griffin (FA)
Brandon Hill (R)