Houston Texans tied with Arizona Cardinals for worst odds to win Super Bowl LVIII

Imagine if the Houston Texans won the Super Bowl.

If such a fantasy became a reality, it would also make whoever wagered on the Texans to do so filthy rich.

According to Tipico, the Texans are tied with the Arizona Cardinals for the worst odds to Super Bowl LVIII at +15000. Even the Indianapolis Colts — who have no coach and equal ambiguity at quarterback — have better odds than the Texans at +10000.

Across the rest of the AFC South, the Tennessee Titans are +7000. The Jacksonville Jaguars have the best and reasonable odds at +2900. For the Jaguars to even qualify for the Big Game would be a milestone in their franchise’s history as the Jaguars have never won the AFC Championship Game.

The five teams atop the list are no surprise. The Kansas City Chiefs are given +520 to repeat. The Buffalo Bills have +700 to win their franchise’s first Super Bowl in what would be their fifth try. The San Francisco 49ers, who have decisions to make at quarterback this season, have +750 odds. The Philadelphia Eagles are +800 while the Cincinnati Bengals are +900.

Winning the Super Bowl is a directive that DeMeco Ryans set out in his opening press conference on Feb. 2.

“We want to develop a great team here that we can deliver wins to the city of Houston,” Ryans said. “We want to deliver a championship here to the city of Houston, and that’s what it will be about.”

How the Texans go about obtaining that championship will be fascinating to watch, and Houston sports fans would gladly go along that journey rather than wait for the Texans to be some intermezzo act between the end of the Houston Astros’ season and the date pitchers and catchers report in Palm Beach.

More J.J. Watt!

Don't expect J.J. Watt to coach for the Texans

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire