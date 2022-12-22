Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 16 matchup

The Houston Texans (1-12-1) have given two of the league's top teams tough battles the past two weeks, but have come up empty-handed both times. In Week 16, they seek only their second win of the year in an AFC South matchup against the Tennessee Titans (7-7).

After starting 7-3, the Titans are on a four-game losing streak and might be without quarterback Ryan Tannehill as he reinjured his ankle last week against the Los Angeles Chargers. Running back Derrick Henry bolsters Tennessee's offense and rushed for 219 yards and two touchdowns in a Week 8 win.

The Texans have Davis Mills back at the helm after being benched for two games. He scored three total touchdowns against the Kansas City Chiefs last week. Star rookie running back Dameon Pierce is on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Texans vs. Titans Week 16 game:

Texans at Titans odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Titans (-3)

Moneyline: Titans (-160); Texans (+140)

Over/under: 35.5

More odds, injury info for Texans at Titans

NFL Week 16 odds, predictions and picks

Safid Deen: Titans 30, Texans 16

Can Derrick Henry run for more than 200 rushing yards for the fifth straight time against the Texans? We’ll see. But that’s even more reason to pick the Titans over the Texans, despite’s Houston’s recent play against Dallas and Kansas City.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs the ball during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

Victoria Hernandez: Texans 23, Titans 20

Because why not? The Texans really have nothing to lose and it's about time the football gods give them their breakthrough. Derrick Henry is an elite running back, but the Titans are averaging 15.5 points in their four consecutive losses and will probably be without Ryan Tannehill, so this prediction really isn't that far out.

Jaylon Thompson: Titans 21, Texans 14

Here is the real question: How many yards will Derrick Henry run for against the Texans on Saturday? The Titans will undoubtedly lean on Henry as they could be forced to throw rookie quarterback Malik Willis back into the fire. Henry ran for 219 yards and two touchdowns in the first matchup. Expect him to exceed that and possibly set the NFL single-game record with 300 rushing yards.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans: Game predictions, picks, odds