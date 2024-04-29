Houston Texans’ Tank Dell Shot In Florida Mass Shooting

Houston Texans’ Tank Dell was shot during a mass shooting in Florida. Associated Press reported that a 16-year-old gunman opened fire shortly after midnight at Cabana Live. The entertainment venue was booked for a private affair.

AP reports that a fight broke out at the event. Suddenly, someone who wasn’t involved in the fight then brandished a firearm and began shooting into the crowd. He shot and wounded 10 people, with one of them being Dell. A security guard tackled and disarmed the shooter before he was taken away in handcuffs. None of the wounded people suffered life-threatening injuries from the mass shooting.

The Houston Texans hit X/Twitter to update fans on Tank’s health. They reported that he is in “good spirits” and only “sustained minor” injuries. The AFC South organization also reassured them that he had been released from the hospital.

“We have been made aware that Tank Dell was a victim of a shooting in Sanford, Fla. last night. He sustained a minor wound but has been released from the hospital, and he is in good spirits,” the statement read. “We are in contact with him and his family and will provide more updates when appropriate but we ask that you please respect his privacy at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in the incident.”

The 16-year-old suspect was taken into a juvenile detention center on Sunday (April 28). He was identified as Christopher Bouie Jr. by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, according to Click Orlando. The publication reports that Bouie is being charged with attempted homicide, operating a firearm during a felony, illegal possession of a firearm by a minor, and firing a weapon in a public place.

A judge ruled on Monday (April 29) that Bouie will remain in custody and will be arraigned on May 13.

Houston selected WR Tank Dell in the third round, 62nd overall, of the 2023 NFL Draft. Then-rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud worked flawlessly with Dell as the NFL team became one of the 2023/2024 season breakout stories.

However, he was injured and placed on the Reserve/Injured list in December 2023. Dell finished the season with 47 receptions, 709 yards, and seven touchdowns.

