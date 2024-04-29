Houston Texans Tank Dell caught in middle of Florida shootout, video shows

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell was caught literally in the middle of two armed people during a shootout at a Florida party over the weekend, according to Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma.

Dell – who attended Mainland High School in Daytona Beach before playing football for the University of Houston and making it to the NFL – was one of 10 people hurt in the shooting during a private pool party at Cabana Live in Sanford, Florida.

The Texans said in a statement on X that Dell was treated at a Florida hospital for a minor injury and was "in good spirits." Dell has not personally commented on the shooting.

Surveillance video from inside the venue captured the moment the shooting started and was released Monday by the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. As soon as shots were fired, people ran in all directions, the video shows.

Sheriff Lemma said Monday that a 16-year-old allegedly pulled out a 9mm handgun and fired several rounds before being tackled by a "heroic" security guard. It appears a second person on the other side of the pool also fired several rounds, possibly in self-defense.

Prior to the shooting, there was some sort of physical fight. It's unclear if the fight was anyway related to the shooting.

Dell was literally caught in between both people with guns, Sheriff Lemma said. He said Dell was invited to the 21+ pool party.

That 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged with attempted homicide, among other charges. The second person has not been deemed a person of interest or a suspect, but deputies do want to talk with him or her amid their investigation.

Officials said more than 200 people attended the party. There were 10 security guards at the venue. Security and the event's promoters did pat-downs to search for weapons as part of their and sent several people back to their vehicles, Sheriff Lemma said.