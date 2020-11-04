Houston Texans sign QB Josh McCown to their active roster off of the Eagles practice squad

The Philadelphia Eagles will need to find another virtual signal-caller after agent Mike McCarthy announced that his client, quarterback Josh McCown had agreed to a deal to join the Houston Texans active roster.

Excited for @JoshMcCown12 agreeing to sign to the @HoustonTexans active roster — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) November 4, 2020





Back in September, McCown was signed by the Philadelphia Eagles as a Covid-19 precaution, placing him on their 16 man practice squad.

The move centered around the veteran signal-caller playing the role of the team’s “quarantined” quarterback perse, with McCown training at home, taking part in zoom meetings, and getting paid $12,000 a week to be on the Eagles practice squad as an emergency quarterback in case Carson Wentz, Nate Sudfeld or Jalen Hurts have a positive coronavirus test or worst.

Now he’ll stay in Texas where he lives, joining the Texans roster that’s looking for quarterback depth behind Deshaun Watson. Houston currently only has AJ McCarron on the roster at quarterback.

