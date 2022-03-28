Houston Texans sign former Penn State receiver DaeSean Hamilton

A lot of the focus this NFL offseason when it comes to former Penn State wide receivers has focused on Chris Godwin and Allen Robinson. Robinson just signed a free-agent contract with the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, finally giving him a legitimate chance to score himself a Super Bowl ring. And Godwin was locked into a big three-year contract by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But another former Nittany Lion has just signed a free-agent contract as well, and it’s one that should not be totally overlooked.

DaeSean Hamilton, one of the best wide receivers to play at Penn State in his own right, has been signed by the Houston Texans. Hamilton reportedly signed a one-year contract with the Texans, which may have been expected with Hamilton recovering from a torn ACL.

We signed free agent DaeSean Hamilton 😎 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) March 28, 2022

Hamilton will be in an interesting spot to redeem his NFL career and potential, as the Texans are in a unique spot as a franchise. The Texans shipped franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns.

Hamilton was a second-team All-Big Ten player for Penn State in 2014. From 2014 to 2017, Hamilton was a main fixture in the Penn State offense with 2,842 career receiving yards and 18 career touchdowns, each placing him high on the all-time receiving leaderboards for each statistical category.

He went on to be a fourth-round draft pick of the Denver Broncos in the 2018 NFL draft (113th overall). During his time in Denver, Hamilton caught 81 passes for 833 yards and five touchdowns between 2018 and 2021. But Hamilton did not play for the Broncos during the 2021 season after suffering an offseason torn ACL injury in May 2021.

The Broncos officially released him from his contract earlier this month as the NFL offseason began. The Broncos had explored potentially trading Hamilton prior to his ACL injury last offseason.

