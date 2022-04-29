Houston Texans select Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green with the 15th pick. Grade: B

With the 15th pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Houston Texans select Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green.

GRADE: B.

This could be a nod to Green’s positional versatility, though I think Green is a guard through and through as opposed to a tackle. And I had Green rated second on my list of guards behind Boston College’s Zion Johnson. Still, Green gives Houston’s offensive line a massive upgrade, and it’s obviously needed.

Height: 6’3 7/8″ (23rd) Weight: 323 (80th)

40-Yard Dash: 5.24 seconds (54th)

10-Yard Split: 1.8 seconds (44th)

Bench Press: 20 reps (14th)

Vertical Jump: 26 inches (28th)

Broad Jump: 102 inches (48th)

3-Cone Drill: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: 5.12 seconds (4th)

Wingspan: 83 3/8 inches (87th)

Arm Length: 34 1/8 inches (71st)

Hand Size: 10 3/8 inches (79th)

Bio: Green attended Atascocita High School in Humble, Texas, and was a five-star recruit. He was ranked as the best Texas recruit of the 2019 class, ahead of Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson and Green Texas A&M teammate DeMarvin Leal. He committed to LSU in 2016, but switched to Texas A&M. Originally, he played right and left guard, but as he was the only returning lineman on the 2021 team, he was asked to play all over the place. In 2021, he played 81 snaps at left tackle, 142 snaps at right tackle, 408 snaps at left guard, and 106 snaps at right guard.

Stat to Know: Texas A&M runners averaged 4.9 yards per carry when running to Green’s gap in 2019, 2020, and 2021. That’s consistency.

Strengths: Green can seal the edge to either side as well as any guard in this class; there are times when he’s ambidextrous in that regard and he’ll adjust on the fly.

Speaking of side to side, check out this double hit against LSU. It’s easy to project Green opening up monster holes anywhere near his gap. You also see a bit of the kick-slide he picked up from playing tackle.

And this rep at left tackle against Alabama shows that Green is perfectly capable of getting snappy outside, too.

If you want an offensive lineman who can replicate that famous trucking scene from “Blind Side,” Green should submit this bit of nastiness. Yes, he did this as a tackle.

If you like OL that sustain blocks, here’s @AggieFootball LT Kenyon Green staying latched 24 yards downfield. Have a great Monday! pic.twitter.com/FiokMq8cgw — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) April 11, 2022

Weaknesses: If Green is operating from a solid base, you’re going to have a very unpleasant time trying to uproot him. But there are times when he’ll float over his feet, and you can catch him napping for a pressure or two.

And while Green can pull just fine, you’d like to see a bit more accuracy on the target here.

Green will probably be limited to guard at the NFL level until and unless he becomes more laterally agile against edge defenders, especially out wide, where he has to get quick with his feet, and he can’t just push people around.

Conclusion: A true mauler whether he’s in zone or gap concepts, Green leads with a very strong run-blocking skill set, and he’s good enough in pass pro to make a decent go of it at tackle. He’ll be an asset to any balanced offense in which the run game sets the tone, and if he can work on the finishing aspects of his game, and cut down on the penalties (six holding calls in 2021), he’ll be a plus starter very quickly.

NFL Comparison: Damien Woody. New England selected Woody with the 17th overall pick in the 1999 draft out of Boston College, and through his 12-year career with the Patriots, Lions, and Jets, Woody was able to play center, guard, and tackle at a starting level. I think that Green, who has shown similar positional versatility, projects best at guard. But it’s the ability to move around at a credible level that gives Kenyon Green one extra attribute in his quiver.