Houston Texans schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
It was a rough year to be a Houston Texans fan. Now, there is a sense of optimism and hope. With bright new head coach DeMeco Ryans shooting for the stars during the 2023 NFL Draft, drafting QB C.J. Stroud and traded with the Arizona Cardinals in order to draft DE Will Anderson Jr. It may not come this year, but there is now hope for the Texans faithful. Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Texans’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.
Texans 2022 Record: 3-13-1 (missed playoffs)
Head Coach: DeMeco Ryans
Key Players: C.J. Stroud (QB), Will Anderson Jr. (DE), Laremy Tunsil (LT)
Houston Texans schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)
Week 1: 9/10 at Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 2: 9/17 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 3: 9/24 at. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 4: 10/1 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 5: 10/8 at Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 6: 10/15 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 7: BYE WEEK
Week 8: 10/29 at Carolina Panthers, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 9: 11/5 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 10: 11/12 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 11: 11/19 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 12: 11/26 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 13: 12/3 vs. Denver Broncos, 4:05 PM, CBS
Week 14: 12/10 at New York Jets, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 15: 12/17 at Tennessee Titans, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 16: 12/24 vs. Cleveland Browns, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 17: 12/31 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 18: TBD, at Indianapolis Colts, TBD, TBD
