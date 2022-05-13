Houston Texans schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

Associated Press

Matt Corral’s unexpected fall to the third round of the NFL draft has left the Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback with a good bit of motivation as he begins his professional career. “Honestly, I had a big chip on my shoulder before — but it just got bigger,” Corral said Friday after his first minicamp practice. Corral traveled to Las Vegas to be a part of the NFL draft festivities last month, but left the green room following the first night when his name wasn't called.