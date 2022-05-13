Houston Texans schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
Last season the Texans missed the playoffs for the second straight year. This season, they’ll have a new head coach in Lovie Smith and changes in their quarterback room Deshaun Watson to the Browns. Now that the 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Texans’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.
Texans 2021 record: 4-13 (missed playoffs)
Head coach: Lovie Smith
Key players: Davis Mills (QB), Marlon Mack (RB), Brandin Cooks (WR)
Texans schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)
Week 1: 9/11 vs. Colts, 1 PM, CBS
Week 2: 9/18 at Broncos, 4:25 PM, CBS
Week 3: 9/25 at Bears, 1 PM, CBS
Week 4: 10/2 vs. Chargers, 1 PM, CBS
Week 5: 10/9 at Jaguars, 1 PM, CBS
Week 6: BYE
Week 7: 10/23 at Raiders, 4:05 PM, CBS
Week 8: 10/30 vs. Titans, 4:05 PM, CBS
Week 9: 11/3 vs. Eagles (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
Week 10: 11/13 at Giants, 1 PM, CBS
Week 11: 11/20 vs. Commanders, 1 PM, Fox
Week 12: 11/27 at Dolphins, 1 PM, CBS
Week 13: 12/4 vs. Browns, 1 PM, CBS
Week 14: 12/11 at Cowboys, 1 PM, Fox
Week 15: 12/18 vs. Chiefs, 1 PM, CBS
Week 16: 12/24 at Titans, 1 PM, CBS
Week 17: 1/1 vs. Jaguars, 1 PM, CBS
Week 18: 1/7 or 1/8 at Colts, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
Thursday Night Football: Week 9 vs. Eagles
