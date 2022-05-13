Houston Texans schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

PFT Editorial Staff
·2 min read
Last season the Texans missed the playoffs for the second straight year. This season, they’ll have a new head coach in Lovie Smith and changes in their quarterback room Deshaun Watson to the Browns. Now that the 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Texans’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.

Texans schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)

  • Week 1: 9/11 vs. Colts, 1 PM, CBS

  • Week 2: 9/18 at Broncos, 4:25 PM, CBS

  • Week 3: 9/25 at Bears, 1 PM, CBS

  • Week 4: 10/2 vs. Chargers, 1 PM, CBS

  • Week 5: 10/9 at Jaguars, 1 PM, CBS

  • Week 6: BYE

  • Week 7: 10/23 at Raiders, 4:05 PM, CBS

  • Week 8: 10/30 vs. Titans, 4:05 PM, CBS

  • Week 9: 11/3 vs. Eagles (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video

  • Week 10: 11/13 at Giants, 1 PM, CBS

  • Week 11: 11/20 vs. Commanders, 1 PM, Fox

  • Week 12: 11/27 at Dolphins, 1 PM, CBS

  • Week 13: 12/4 vs. Browns, 1 PM, CBS

  • Week 14: 12/11 at Cowboys, 1 PM, Fox

  • Week 15: 12/18 vs. Chiefs, 1 PM, CBS

  • Week 16: 12/24 at Titans, 1 PM, CBS

  • Week 17: 1/1 vs. Jaguars, 1 PM, CBS

  • Week 18: 1/7 or 1/8 at Colts, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games

  • Thursday Night Football: Week 9 vs. Eagles

Houston Texans schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

