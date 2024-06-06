Houston Texans rookie Kamari Lassiter continues to shine through minicamp

For those wondering if the Houston Texans made the right call by drafting Kamari Lassiter with their first pick, his showcase Wednesday morning at practice might be an indication of the answer.

Lassiter, a three-year standout at Georgia, was recognized as the SWARM player of the day for his efforts in coverage during drills. Multiple times, C.J. Stroud targeted the second-round pick and walked back to the huddle with an incompletion.

The Texans’ social media account showed one of the reps where Lassiter broke up a pass intended for Pro Bowl receiver Stefon Diggs. On Tuesday, he broke up a pair of passes intended for Robert Woods and John Metchie.

“What I have seen from Kamari is a guy that has been locked in since day one that he has gotten here he has been locked in,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. “He has done everything we have asked him to do. Kamari is a guy that doesn’t make the same mistake twice. He is very competitive, he is making plays, he is an instinctive player, and I think a lot of guys have been fired up to see what he has been able to do over the past couple of weeks.”

Drafted 42nd overall, Lassiter is expected to compete for first-team reps at both the nickel and boundary corner spots. So far, he’s lived up to the hype and carried his own with the first-team defense at both spots, so the question now turns to where he fits best.

During his time at Georgia, Lassiter saw most of his reps on the perimeter. As a freshman while helping the Bulldogs win their first national title in four decades, he saw extensive action inside as the team’s slot defender.

Last season, Lassiter allowed just one touchdown in coverage and broke up eight passes. Since moving the outside permanently, he allowed the fewest passing yards among FBS defensive backs.

Strong words on “mentality” for #Texans rookie CB Kamari Lassiter from the reigning DROY Will Anderson Jr. https://t.co/PPXvmmgz0s pic.twitter.com/aDobpo3Is7 — Cole Thompson (@MrColeThompson) June 5, 2024

“He’s electric,” defensive end Will Anderson Jr. said of Lassiter. “He’s another young guy we can’t wait to keep seeing grow. He can do great things for this defense and be a part of something special we have going on.”

Like the NFL’s reigning defensive rookie of the year, playing at a high-profile program like Georgia presents an understanding of what coaches look for at the next level. It’s not the only factor attributed to Lassiter’s rise, but it’s one Anderson believes has been essential in his growth.

“It’s that mentality coming over from the SEC. He gets it,” Anderson said. “He knows that now is the time. He doesn’t have to wait for nobody. He’s not scared to jump up in front of the line. He’s not scared to go make plays.

“He understands what we’re trying to do here.”

Ryans said Lassiter continues to trend upward. He might not be a full-time starter yet, but he continues to earn first-team reps entering the last days of practice before a month-long rest away from NRG Stadium.

“I am excited to see how he comes back and where he starts in training camp,” said Ryans.

The Texans return for the start of training camp on July 18.

