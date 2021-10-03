Houston Texans recorded negative-23 net passing yards against Buffalo Bills in first half

The Houston Texans had negative-23 net passing yards in the first half against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, a mark of futility not seen in the NFL in more than 20 years.

The Texans (1-2) trailed 16-0 at halftime as quarterback Davis Mills went 1-for-7 for 3 yards with two interceptions in rainy weather at Buffalo.

He was sacked three times for 26 yards. He fumbled on the first drive as he went back to pass, though he recovered the ball at the Texans' 7.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, the passing yards were the fewest by any team in a first half since the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 21, 1999, against the Indianapolis Colts. It was also a franchise worst for any half of a game.

Mills finished with 87 yards and four interceptions on 11-of-21 passing in the Bills' 40-0 win that marked the worst loss in Texans franchise history.

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills rolls out against the Buffalo Bills.

The Texans are the second team in the last four seasons to complete one or fewer passes in the first half of a game.



The Broncos did last season when all their quarterbacks were out due to COVID protocols. (@ESPNStatsInfo) — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) October 3, 2021

Mills, a rookie third-round pick out of Stanford, was making his third appearance of the season after replacing quarterback Tyrod Taylor (hamstring) in Week 2.

All season long, the Texans have not dressed three-time Pro Bowl passer Deshaun Watson, who demanded a trade over the offseason and is facing 22 civil lawsuits that allege sexual misconduct or assault. Watson has denied the allegations in the suits, which are still pending, and the NFL has said it is investigating the matter.

Contributing: Lorenzo Reyes, USA TODAY Sports

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Texans QB Davis Mills had negative-23 net passing yards in 1st half