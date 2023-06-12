What is the Houston Texans’ record in Ring of Honor games?

The Houston Texans announced Monday their plans to induct former defensive end J.J. Watt into the team’s Ring of Honor on Oct. 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Watt will be the third member of the organization to have his name enshrined inside NRG Stadium. Receiver Andre Johnson was inducted in 2017, and late founder Bob McNair was inducted in 2019.

One of the questions Houston sports fans will want to know is how the Texans have fared when inducting key members into the Ring of Honor. Everybody wants a win on those days, but sometimes it doesn’t come to pass.

Here is a look at the Texans’ record in Ring of Honor games.

Nov. 19, 2017 — Andre Johnson — W

Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

Houston snapped a three-game losing streak with complementary football as the Texans topped the Arizona Cardinals 31-21. Receiver DeAndre Hopkins caught four passes for 76 yards and a touchdown, and third-round running back D’Onta Foreman had 10 carries for 65 yards and two touchdowns. Although Watt was done for the year by Week 5 with a left tibial plateau fracture, the defense pressed on with two takeaways.

Oct. 6, 2019 — Bob McNair — W

The Texans sustained a frustrating loss the week prior at home against the Carolina Panthers. Houston didn’t want to endure any heartbreak with the franchise’s late founder having his name enshrined at halftime. J.J. Watt had five quarterback hits and a sack as the offense drilled Atlanta with 592 total yards and five passing touchdowns. Safety Tashaun Gipson put an exclamation mark on the win with a 79-yard interception return for a touchdown as Houston prevailed 53-32.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire