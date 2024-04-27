Houston Texans receive NFL draft grade for Calen Bullock pick

The pick is in, and so is the NFL draft grade. The Houston Texans took USC’s Calen Bullock with the No. 78 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, grabbing the Trojan in the third round. USA TODAY Sports offered a draft grade for the Bullock.

“Bullock’s coverage credentials are unimpeachable, as his range and playmaking prowess rank among the best in this safety class. But the 6-2, 188-pounder is a liability against the run at the moment.”

The grade: B.

There was discussion at the NFL scouting combine and in the run-up to the draft about Bullock potentially being moved from the safety position he played at USC to a cornerback spot in the NFL. This conversation raised the point that Alex Grinch and Donte Williams did not do an especially good job of preparing Bullock for the NFL. Indeed, Bullock had been discussed as a possible second-round pick before the 2023 USC season. In that context, his draft stock was not boosted by his years at USC. However, in light of the damage done to his profile by Grinch and Williams, landing in the top 80 is not that bad a result, all things considered.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire