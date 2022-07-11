Houston Texans positional spending: Where the salary cap dollars are spent in 2022

The Houston Texans are trying to turn the page on their rebuilding phase and get back to contending for playoff spots.

One of the NFL’s attempts to have parity in the league is the imposition of a hard salary cap. As a result, teams can’t go out and get the best talent money can buy. Teams have to be prudent with their cap dollars, which involves putting more money at certain positions.

All figures are via Spotrac. The offense is getting $87,787,436, 41.02% of the salary cap while the defense is getting $83,871,788, or 39.19% of the cap. Special teams has been allocated $8,180,833, or 3.82% of the cap.

Here is a breakdown by position of where the Texans’ dollars are going in 2022.

Quarterback — $5,669,721

Consider the Texans spent $23,579,815 at quarterback last season. The little over $5 million Houston is spending in 2022 is the second-cheapest in the NFL, and it only accounts for 2.65% of their cap.

Running back — $8,293,713

The Texans are using 3.88% of their cap space at running back, the 18th-most in the league.

Receiver — $22,905,289

The Texans are spending 10.70% of their cap space at receiver, the 16th-most in the NFL.

Tight end — $9,391,766

Houston is spending 4.39% of their cap at tight end, the 20th-most in the NFL.

Offensive line — $43,769,622

The Texans are spending 20.45% of their cap on the offensive line, the ninth-most in the NFL. Left tackle Laremy Tunsil is getting the biggest slice of pie at 8.27% with a $17,707,988 cap hit.

Defensive line — $26,018,846

The defensive line is taking 12.16% of their salary cap, the 24th-most in the league.

Linebacker — $25,345,939

The Texans are spending 11.84% of their salary cap at linebacker, the 19th-most in the NFL.

Secondary — $35,251,912

Houston is spending 16.47% of their cap on the secondary, the 13th-most in the league.

Special teams — $8,180,833

The Texans are spending 3.82% of their cap on special teams, the sixth-most in the league. Kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn is getting 2.01% of the cap with a $4,300,000 hit.

