Which Houston Texans player needs a bounce back season in 2024?

The Houston Texans have a young foundation in place to go on multiple runs through the AFC over the next decade.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud is coming off one of the best seasons for a rookie passer in league history after throwing for over 4,100 yards.

Wide receiver Nico Collins notched his first 1,000-yard campaign and recently signed a new three-year extension to keep him at NRG Stadium through 2027.

Defensive end Will Anderson won Defensive Rookie of the Year and is poised to build off a 7.0 sack season. Meanwhile, Tank Dell might emerge as a high-profile No. 2 receiver after breaking the franchise’s rookie touchdown record.

From Derek Stingley Jr. to Jalen Pitre and Kamari Lassiter in the secondary to Juice Scruggs on the offensive line, Houston has the pieces to be among the NFL’s best, but a rising —and healthy — Kenyon Green could be the missing link to turn the franchise from a good roster into a legit threat to knock off Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Green, a two-time All-American offensive lineman, hasn’t lived up to the billing of the No. 15 overall pick since being drafted out of Texas A&M in 2022. His play style and physical downsides are only one of several factors working against him entering 2023.

Injuries have hindered his rep count. He missed three games as a rookie due to a lower-body injury. Last year, Green suffered a shoulder injury in the preseason finale against New Orleans, sidelining him for the remainder of the season.

Houston isn’t ready to pull the plug on Green’s potential yet. It shouldn’t, either, espeically given his potential as a run blocker during his time as one of the top offensive linemen in the Southeastern Conference.

General manager Nick Caserio offered a sign of optimism following mandatory minicamp last month, mentioning how Green worked up in Oregon with former All-Pro defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.

“Sometimes, players honestly just need a change of scenery. Just something different, and it worked for him,” Caserio said on SportsRadio 610’s Payne and Pendergast.

While he has put in the work, Green must still work toward winning a starting job on the offensive line. After two underwhelming seasons, nothing is promised for the first-rounder.

“If he plays well enough, he’ll play. If he doesn’t, it’ll be somebody else,” Caserio said. “Not to make it black or white, but that’s the reality of what happens in this league.”

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans mentioned earlier this month that he’s noticed a much more agile Green entering his third season. It’s minor, but given his body structure and leaner frame, it’s evident there have been changes to Green’s diet and workout regimen.

It’s small, but promising step into a new career path for Green entering 2024.

“He worked really hard,” Caserio said. “Kind of changed something up relative to his training, some things that worked for him, so he’s put himself in a good position to compete for a spot.”

The Texans return to NRG Stadium for the start of training camp on July 18.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire