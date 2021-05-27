Houston Texans OTAs: Defensive line grinds during first day of media availability

The Houston Texans held their first media availability of organized team activities on Thursday.

The media access allowed for the opportunity to observe the Texans’ defensive line, which is undergoing a transition as the AFC South club moves from a 3-4 defense to a Tampa-2 scheme with a 4-3 front.

The new scheme means the Texans will have to evaluate their edge defenders from the 3-4 scheme, which Houston ran from 2011-20, and determine who can be effective playing as a down lineman.

The Texans practiced outside at their training facilities in NRG Park. The players were in their new practice attire working under partly cloudy skies an 80 degrees.

Defensive coordinator Lovie Smith, one of the mavens at running the Tampa-2 scheme, was hard at work getting defenders to play with proper technique in the trenches.

#Texans defense working with defensive coordinator Lovie Smith directing traffic pic.twitter.com/muPWP3QNGB — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) May 27, 2021

It is no surprise that Charles Omenihu would continue to play as a down lineman.

However, Jacob Martin, who played outside linebacker the past two seasons, saw some work coming out of a three-point stance.

#Texans D-line coach Bobby King working with #54 Jacob Martin, who has been a linebacker but now listed as a defensive lineman, along with #94 Charles Omenihu. pic.twitter.com/doq4lkmElS — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) May 27, 2021

Jordan Jenkins, Houston’s free agent linebacker they signed from the New York Jets in free agency, took reps as a down lineman.

The coaching staff continued to have defensive players run through the drills, including some “tough sledding.”

Here at #Texans OTA's this morning. only Defense out on the field pic.twitter.com/FWXplTWZPw — Randy McIlvoy (@KPRC2RandyMc) May 27, 2021

Texans executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby was at practice.

#Texans Jack Easterby keeping an eye on the linebackers at OTAs. pic.twitter.com/DyNLk8UAfY — Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) May 27, 2021

Culley. Lovie. Caserio. Easterby. Cal. Grissom. #Texans OTAs this morning, defense on the field during our viewing portion of practice. pic.twitter.com/fZvSdRwxbj — Adam Wexler (@AdamJWexler) May 27, 2021

Easterby even got to visit with Culley during the linebacker drills.

Fifth-round linebacker Garret Wallow got to show his stuff going against a veteran in Hardy Nickerson.

Credit the Houston media for having sharp enough memories and great facial recognition to put names on numbers, as apparently that wasn’t an easy feat Thursday.

For the first time in 45 years of covering the NFL, I’m seeing something new. Media allowed to attend our first Texans OTA, and we’re given rosters with no numbers for players. Names with no numbers next to them with almost 50 new players. Idiotic! — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) May 27, 2021

It is only May. The Texans are a work in progress, but so is everyone else as all 32 NFL teams work through way through their offseason programs.